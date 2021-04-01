 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 10:15am   Comments
During Thursday's morning session, 164 companies made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Home Depot (NYSE:HD).
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 28.9% up to reach a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $307.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares set a new yearly high of $627.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.56% on the session.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $192.35. Shares traded up 1.43%.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares were up 4.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.36.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $627.53. The stock traded up 5.08% on the session.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $122.06 with a daily change of down 0.14%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.38%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $346.09 Thursday. The stock was up 4.31% for the day.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.13 Thursday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.54. Shares traded up 0.7%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 0.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $242.34.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares broke to $36.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares set a new yearly high of $255.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares hit a yearly high of $266.19. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $191.91. Shares traded up 4.32%.
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.00.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares were up 1.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.80 for a change of up 1.14%.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.69.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.55. Shares traded up 1.09%.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares were up 2.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.92 for a change of up 2.52%.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.46. Shares traded up 0.33%.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.02. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) stock set a new 52-week high of $131.24 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares hit a yearly high of $118.82. The stock traded up 5.88% on the session.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares hit a yearly high of $418.99. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares broke to $196.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.76%.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $96.84 for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.22.
  • GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.19 Thursday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $155.16. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares broke to $47.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.93%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.15. The stock traded down 2.33% on the session.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.
  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares set a new yearly high of $192.34 this morning. The stock was up 12.2% on the session.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares hit $31.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.7%.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $151.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.00. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.80. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.56 for a change of up 0.33%.
  • United States Steel (NYSE:X) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.03. Shares traded down 5.05%.
  • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares broke to $66.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) stock made a new 52-week high of $170.87 Thursday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.85.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares hit $31.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.27%.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Thursday, moving down 0.16%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $136.84.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares hit $38.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.68%.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares were up 5.98% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.72 for a change of up 5.98%.
  • MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.08 with a daily change of up 1.15%.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.88 on Thursday, moving up 1.07%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.14 Thursday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.30. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares set a new yearly high of $21.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.77%.
  • Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.9%.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.38. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.50. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.20 with a daily change of up 0.97%.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $93.47. Shares traded up 2.37%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares hit a yearly high of $62.75. The stock traded up 6.2% on the session.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.00. The stock traded up 3.42% on the session.
  • Kadant (NYSE:KAI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $188.03. Shares traded up 1.34%.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.91 Thursday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.35 for a change of up 0.49%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.48. Shares traded up 0.61%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.75. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit a yearly high of $14.03. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.16.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.62. The stock traded up 2.78% on the session.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.15. The stock traded down 2.11% on the session.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares broke to $9.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.58.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares set a new yearly high of $7.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.95%.
  • USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.49 Thursday. The stock was up 5.16% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.09 Thursday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.19%.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.46%.
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) shares were down 1.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.16 for a change of down 1.5%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $29.25 this morning. The stock was up 7.31% on the session.
  • Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.55 Thursday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares set a new yearly high of $24.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.85%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares broke to $10.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares broke to $9.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.08 for a change of up 0.6%.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $7.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.82.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit $23.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.56%.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.24. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.49%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.35%.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.46%.
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $57.53 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.59. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.
  • Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.47%.
  • BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) shares broke to $12.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.23%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares hit $11.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.54 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.92%.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares broke to $31.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.98%.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.82 for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.40.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.27 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.21.
  • CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.98 on Thursday, moving down 0.99%.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares set a new yearly high of $17.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JFR) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.74. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.72 Thursday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.68 Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares hit a yearly high of $21.30. The stock traded down 1.93% on the session.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares set a new yearly high of $11.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares (AMEX:EAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.97. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares hit a yearly high of $31.70. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
  • Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.59.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares hit a yearly high of $42.23. The stock traded up 4.56% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.03. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.10 on Thursday, moving up 0.46%.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.74 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.89 on Thursday, moving up 0.6%.
  • Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE:JRI) shares hit a yearly high of $14.97. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
  • Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares set a new yearly high of $56.73 this morning. The stock was up 3.59% on the session.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%.
  • MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.62%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.10. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.
  • Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.11 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
  • Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.9%.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.60. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.45. Shares traded up 0.35%.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.34 with a daily change of up 0.47%.
  • Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (AMEX:NHS) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.96. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • CompX International Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.02 on Thursday, moving up 2.84%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.11 with a daily change of down 0.48%.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) shares hit $14.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.
  • Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (AMEX:NRO) shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.57.
  • Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.3%.
  • New America High Income (NYSE:HYB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.17 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE:TEAF) shares were up 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.47.
  • Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 9.09%.
  • Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares broke to $9.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • Hill International (NYSE:HIL) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.22. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.20.
  • SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.04. Shares traded up 0.33%.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares were up 2.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.39 for a change of up 2.73%.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.88. Shares traded up 0.53%.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.10.
  • Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) shares set a new yearly high of $20.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.04%.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) shares set a new yearly high of $10.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) shares were up 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.26 for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) shares broke to $6.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.55%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.36. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.10. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PYN) shares broke to $9.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.9%.
  • Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) shares broke to $20.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 28.9%.
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.82. The stock was up 15.13% for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

