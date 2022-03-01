Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.74 million.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $28.49 million.

• Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $63.99 million.

• APi Gr (NYSE:APG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $959.69 million.

• Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $29.97 million.

• RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $348.34 million.

• Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $281.74 million.

• Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $6.54 billion.

• AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $17.79 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $6.17 billion.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.

• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• P10 (NYSE:PX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $43.98 million.

• Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $286.47 million.

• Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $283.90 million.

• CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $182.42 million.

• Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $446.21 million.

• 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.32 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $34.85 million.

• Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $236.37 million.

• Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $167.48 million.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $269.02 million.

• Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $382.86 million.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $460.45 million.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.

• Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $12.25 million.

• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $688.23 million.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $181.51 million.

• Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $262.45 million.

• Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $191.62 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $856.93 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $17.55 million.

• Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $799.27 million.

• Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $12.48 million.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $25.37 million.

• Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $18.63 million.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $70.08 million.

• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $630.82 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $995.87 million.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $37.74 million.

• Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.11 million.

• Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $324.67 million.

• Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $132.48 million.

• Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $209.49 million.

• Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $482.57 million.

• Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $380.65 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $301.67 million.

• Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $251.76 million.

• Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $498.70 million.

• Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.

• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $141.75 million.

• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $50.80 million.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.41 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $313.47 million.

• Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $92.09 million.

• Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $108.33 million.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $30.86 million.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $142.62 million.

• Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $612.20 million.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.57 million.

• ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $11.62 million.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $157.32 million.

• Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $58.68 million.

• AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.71 per share on revenue of $271.74 million.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.97 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $198.61 million.

• Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:KIND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $55.37 million.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $177.66 million.

• ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $46.79 million.

• Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $135.00 million.

• Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $167.94 million.

• 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $26.97 million.

• Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $67.23 million.

• ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $207.08 million.

• SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $279.29 million.

• Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $36.91 million.

• XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.20 million.

• Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.

• Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.64 million.

• PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $84.35 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $89.09 million.

• BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.08 million.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $124.70 million.

• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $952.99 million.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.

• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $142.27 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $67.09 million.

• Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $405.92 million.

• Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.98 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $16.41 million.

• Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $100.29 million.

• DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.40 million.

• Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.26 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $21.90 million.

• Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $110.18 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $16.13 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $778.40 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $181.30 million.

• Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $558.56 million.

• SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $153.86 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $63.56 million.

• Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.46 million.

• NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $41.47 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.84 million.

• Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $76.58 million.

• Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.41 million.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $63.14 million.

• PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $169.68 million.

• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $240.00 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $32.67 million.

• SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $8.25 million.

• SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $37.39 million.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.

• Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.70 million.

• CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $133.34 million.

• Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $70.00 million.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $71.19 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $24.51 million.

• Apartment Investment (NYSE:AIV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $69.40 million.

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $591.56 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $273.40 million.

• TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $593.66 million.

• Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $210.80 million.

• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $134.94 million.

• Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $111.18 million.

• Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $279.29 million.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $865.88 million.

• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.

• First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $917.69 million.

• Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion.

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

