Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Equinor EQNR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $25.05 billion.

• ICL Group ICL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Madison Square Garden MSGE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $538.98 million.

• Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Orion Energy Sys OESX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.86 million.

• Penske Automotive Group PAG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion.

• Mastech Digital MHH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $59.90 million.

• Perion Network PERI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $144.96 million.

• Ares Capital ARCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $459.14 million.

• Lithia Motors LAD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.14 per share on revenue of $6.15 billion.

• Cameco CCJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $362.39 million.

• CDW CDW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• Bunge BG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $13.61 billion.

• Yum Brands YUM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Crown Crafts CRWS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $18.80 million.

• Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $140.50 million.

• Moving iMage Technologies MITQ is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Shinhan Financial Group SHG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CSP CSPI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Canopy Gwth CGC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $108.74 million.

• Aegon AEG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.94 billion.

• National Energy Services NESR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $232.40 million.

• SITE Centers SITC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $120.84 million.

• Veru VERU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Rada Electronics Industri RADA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $31.60 million.

• PolyPid PYPD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $459.79 million.

• Reynolds Consumer REYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Fox FOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Performance Food Group PFGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $12.83 billion.

• Radware RDWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $75.25 million.

• Trimble TRMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $895.56 million.

• II-VI IIVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $816.97 million.

• Caesarstone CSTE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $158.23 million.

• Triumph Group TGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $374.28 million.

• Criteo CRTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $273.92 million.

• CME Group CME is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $508.22 million.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $125.77 million.

• Belden BDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $625.51 million.

• Avaya Hldgs AVYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $736.21 million.

• CVS Health CVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $75.55 billion.

• GlaxoSmithKline GSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $12.79 billion.

• Fox FOXA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.

• Honda Motor Co HMC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Iris Energy IREN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $20.81 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty REXR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $127.54 million.

• Arch Capital Group ACGL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Ensign Group ENSG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $698.33 million.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $528.43 million.

• RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• 2U TWOU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $243.48 million.

• Sonos SONO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $641.01 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $347.89 million.

• Everest Re Group RE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.68 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Copa Holdings CPA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $480.85 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• MGM Resorts Intl MGM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• O'Reilly Automotive ORLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.05 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Motorola Solutions MSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Uber Technologies UBER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion.

• Walt Disney DIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $18.63 billion.

• Manulife Financial MFC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Evolution Petroleum EPM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $20.00 million.

• EuroDry EDRY is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Advanced Energy Indus AEIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $356.99 million.

• Viking Therapeutics VKTX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ChampionX CHX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $838.60 million.

• Plains GP Holdings PAGP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $9.47 billion.

• Plains All American PAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $9.58 billion.

• Udemy UDMY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $132.49 million.

• Fluence Energy FLNC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $206.45 million.

• Intapp INTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $58.58 million.

• Vimeo VMEO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $104.94 million.

• TuSimple Hldgs TSP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.16 million.

• GFL Environmental GFL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SentinelOne S is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cleanspark CLSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $41.35 million.

• Sun Life Financial SLF is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Redwood Trust RWT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $42.10 million.

• RealNetworks RNWK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.30 million.

• Regional Management RM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $116.41 million.

• Impinj PI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.06 million.

• Envista Holdings NVST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $634.83 million.

• InnovAge Holding INNV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Esports Technologies EBET is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Annaly Capital Management NLY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $431.70 million.

• Mechel PAO MTL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $428.30 million.

• First Industrial Realty FR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $121.64 million.

• Equity Commonwealth EQC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• DCP Midstream DCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.

• Apartment Income REIT AIRC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $23.76 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $21.63 million.

• NGL Energy Partners NGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Pennant Park Investment PNNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $22.58 million.

• Mesa Air Group MESA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $143.57 million.

• Golub Capital BDC GBDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $87.57 million.

• LiveRamp Holdings RAMP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $139.04 million.

• Phibro Animal Health PAHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $217.14 million.

• MDU Resources Gr MDU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• EMCORE EMKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $42.16 million.

• Intevac IVAC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.30 million.

• Two Harbors Investment TWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $29.42 million.

• Quantum QMCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $104.38 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $526.03 million.

• Net 1 UEPS Technologies UEPS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rapid7 RPD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $145.71 million.

• Nautilus NLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $153.09 million.

• EQT EQT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• SPS Commerce SPSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $100.56 million.

• Seagen SGEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $407.21 million.

• Forward Air FWRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $443.31 million.

• Watts Water Technologies WTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $455.05 million.

• Quotient Technology QUOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $115.16 million.

• EnerSys ENS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $823.38 million.

• Moelis & Co MC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $434.15 million.

• iRobot IRBT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $463.77 million.

• Blue Bird BLBD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.

• Black Hills BKH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $488.10 million.

• Knowles KN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $233.25 million.

• TTM Technologies TTMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $551.35 million.

• Amerco UHAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $15.05 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• ITT ITT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $708.48 million.

• Twilio TWLO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $767.84 million.

• Diodes DIOD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $477.05 million.

• Zynga ZNGA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $719.59 million.

• Pilgrims Pride PPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

• Molina Healthcare MOH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.

• Lumen Technologies LUMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.

• Equifax EFX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• CoreCivic CXW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $481.27 million.

• ASGN ASGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Mattel MAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• American Financial Group AFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Innovative Solutions ISSC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Suzano SUZ is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.