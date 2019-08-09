A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs
Before 10 am on Friday, 149 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- Allegiant Professional was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- CME Group (NASDAQ: CME)'s stock saw the least upside, plunging 13.24% after reaching a new 52-week high.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday are as follows:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $109.45. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) shares hit $219.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $216.13 for a change of up 0.38%.
- American Tower (NYSE: AMT) shares hit a yearly high of $221.81. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
- Chubb (NYSE: CB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $158.00 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.96 on Friday morning, moving up 4.31%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.22 on Friday morning, moving up 0.94%.
- Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $141.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) shares were up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.30.
- Waste Management (NYSE: WM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $118.90. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
- CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) shares were up 0.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $212.03.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $524.00 with a daily change of down 0.5%.
- Orsted (OTC: DNNGY) shares hit $32.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.72%.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares were up 0.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $257.05 for a change of up 0.75%.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.02 on Friday, moving up 0.15%.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) shares were flat% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.02.
- Hershey (NYSE: HSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $154.95. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares set a new 52-week high of $265.00 on Friday, moving down 0.45%.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.38 Friday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- Welltower (NYSE: WELL) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.28.
- Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGY) shares hit $35.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%.
- Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) shares were down 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.39.
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.67 on Friday morning, moving up 0.28%.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares were up 0.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $252.93.
- RWE (OTC: RWNFF) shares set a new yearly high of $28.94 this morning. The stock was up 5.26% on the session.
- RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.70 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $96.20 on Friday morning, moving up 5.48%.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.72 Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.93. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $119.98 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $124.39. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Kerry Group (OTC: KRYAF) shares hit $123.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.64 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $59.65 with a daily change of down 0.17%.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $252.91 on Friday, moving down 0.4%.
- Mowi (OTC: MNHVF) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.92. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.23 on Friday morning, moving up 0.47%.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.68 on Friday, moving down 0.17%.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.55.
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.74 Friday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $139.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares hit a yearly high of $130.57. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.23 on Friday, moving down 0.35%.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) shares broke to $119.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.23%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.75.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.38.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares hit $72.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares broke to $51.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares were down 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.87 for a change of down 0.42%.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) shares were up 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $190.03 for a change of up 0.09%.
- Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.41.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $123.46. Shares traded up 4.57%.
- Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (OTC: TKGBY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.76 on Friday morning, moving up 2.96%.
- BRF (NYSE: BRFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.87 Friday. The stock was up 7.5% for the day.
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $166.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.19%.
- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares were up 0.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.24.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $430.50 on Friday, moving up 0.65%.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares broke to $35.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.99.
- Evolution Mining (OTC: CAHPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.86 on Friday morning, moving down 2.93%.
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.56.
- Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) shares broke to $106.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
- US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) shares were up 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.15.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares were up 8.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $107.99 for a change of up 8.97%.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares were up 0.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.46 for a change of up 0.39%.
- Azul (NYSE: AZUL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $408.54 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares broke to $80.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $279.72 with a daily change of up 2.83%.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $693.91. Shares traded down 0.23%.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares were up 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.66.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,268.12. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
- Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.3%.
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.44.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares set a new yearly high of $31.73 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares were up 0.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $119.43.
- Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $368.33 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares hit $16.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.37 with a daily change of up 1.35%.
- American States Water (NYSE: AWR) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.41.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 15.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.08 for a change of up 15.86%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.56. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $74.79 with a daily change of up 0.41%.
- Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.24 on Friday morning, moving down 1.29%.
- Boyd Group Income (OTC: BFGIF) shares hit a yearly high of $136.82. The stock traded up 4.75% on the session.
- Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares were down 0.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.46 for a change of down 0.23%.
- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.77 on Friday morning, moving up 1.58%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.29.
- Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.74. Shares traded up 0.45%.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.05. The stock traded up 12.4% on the session.
- First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRP) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.99. The stock was up 8.52% for the day.
- CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.50. The stock was up 13.57% for the day.
- Centerra Gold (OTC: CAGDF) shares were up 1.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.26 for a change of up 1.22%.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.
- Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares were up 8.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.94 for a change of up 8.16%.
- Career Education (NASDAQ: CECO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.80 with a daily change of up 1.8%.
- Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.95. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
- Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.00.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) shares were up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.54.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.68. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares set a new yearly high of $14.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 15.88%.
- Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.05. Shares traded up 1.98%.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.74. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
- CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.15. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.
- Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.61 on Friday morning, moving up 4.22%.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.66 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.57 Friday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.
- Roxgold (OTC: ROGFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.27 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.02 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.63%.
- New Pacific Metals (OTC: NUPMF) shares broke to $2.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.64%.
- Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares hit a yearly high of $26.60. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- Americas Silver (AMEX: USAS) shares were up 5.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.72.
- Bluerock Residential (AMEX: BRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.30 on Friday morning, moving up 0.49%.
- Quanta (OTC: QNTA) shares hit $16.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 72.73%.
- JRSIS Health Care (OTC: JRSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.80 on Friday, moving up 1.3%.
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares hit $26.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $6.03. The stock traded up 6.7% on the session.
- Aurion Resources (OTC: AIRRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.76. The stock traded up 3.23% on the session.
- Chesapeake Gold (OTC: CHPGF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.8%.
- GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.91.
- GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.42. The stock was up 5.0% for the day.
- Auri (OTC: AURI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 13.24%.
- Canfield Medical Supply (OTC: CNMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.95. The stock traded up 5.56% on the session.
- Techprecision (OTC: TPCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.62 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.77%.
- Minera Alamos (OTC: MAIFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.13 on Friday, moving up 0.34%.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.72. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- Strategic Metals (OTC: SMDZF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.34. Shares traded up 16.79%.
- Mexus Gold (OTC: MXSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Friday morning, moving up 9.33%.
- West Kirkland Mining (OTC: WKLDF) shares were flat% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.06 for a change of flat%.
- Homeland Resources (OTC: HMLA) shares were up 300.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.004 for a change of up 300.0%.
- American Creek Resources (OTC: ACKRF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.07. The stock traded up 11.79% on the session.
- Renaissance Gold (OTC: RNSGF) shares were up 4.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.29.
- Canarc Resources (OTC: CRCUF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.06 on Friday, moving up 6.61%.
- Salt Lake Potash (OTC: WHELF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.18%.
- Orefinders Resources (OTC: ORFDF) shares were up 26.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.06 for a change of up 26.0%.
- Shoal Point Energy (OTC: SHPNF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.10. Shares traded up 15.56%.
- Atom Energy (OTC: ATURF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 170.0%.
- Allegiant Professional (OTC: APRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.0042. The stock traded up 230.0% on the session.
