QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.31 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
50.1K/44K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
27.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
86.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Canagold Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of gold assets. The project portfolio includes New Polaris, Nevada Gold, Windfall Hills, Coral Canyon, Hard Cash and Nigel, and Princeton Property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canagold Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canagold Resources (CRCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canagold Resources (OTCQB: CRCUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canagold Resources's (CRCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canagold Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Canagold Resources (CRCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canagold Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Canagold Resources (CRCUF)?

A

The stock price for Canagold Resources (OTCQB: CRCUF) is $0.3151 last updated Today at 3:29:21 PM.

Q

Does Canagold Resources (CRCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canagold Resources.

Q

When is Canagold Resources (OTCQB:CRCUF) reporting earnings?

A

Canagold Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canagold Resources (CRCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canagold Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Canagold Resources (CRCUF) operate in?

A

Canagold Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.