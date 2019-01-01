QQQ
JRSIS Health Care Corp is engaged in operating Jiarun Hospital, a private hospital with nearly 900 open beds. The Jiarun Hospital services in the areas of pediatrics, dermatology, ears, nose, and throat (ent), traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), ophthalmology, internal medicine dentistry, general surgery, rehabilitation science, gynecology, general medical services, and others. It also offers patients care and the sale of medicine in the areas of both Western and Chinese medical practices to the residents of Harbin. The company generates its revenue from in-patient services and out-patient services.

JRSIS Health Care Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JRSIS Health Care (JRSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JRSIS Health Care (OTCQB: JRSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JRSIS Health Care's (JRSS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JRSIS Health Care.

Q

What is the target price for JRSIS Health Care (JRSS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JRSIS Health Care

Q

Current Stock Price for JRSIS Health Care (JRSS)?

A

The stock price for JRSIS Health Care (OTCQB: JRSS) is $0.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:49:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JRSIS Health Care (JRSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JRSIS Health Care.

Q

When is JRSIS Health Care (OTCQB:JRSS) reporting earnings?

A

JRSIS Health Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JRSIS Health Care (JRSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JRSIS Health Care.

Q

What sector and industry does JRSIS Health Care (JRSS) operate in?

A

JRSIS Health Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.