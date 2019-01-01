JRSIS Health Care Corp is engaged in operating Jiarun Hospital, a private hospital with nearly 900 open beds. The Jiarun Hospital services in the areas of pediatrics, dermatology, ears, nose, and throat (ent), traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), ophthalmology, internal medicine dentistry, general surgery, rehabilitation science, gynecology, general medical services, and others. It also offers patients care and the sale of medicine in the areas of both Western and Chinese medical practices to the residents of Harbin. The company generates its revenue from in-patient services and out-patient services.