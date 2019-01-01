|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Real Matters (OTCPK: RLLMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Real Matters.
The latest price target for Real Matters (OTCPK: RLLMF) was reported by National Bank Of Canada on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RLLMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Real Matters (OTCPK: RLLMF) is $4.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Real Matters.
Real Matters does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Real Matters.
Real Matters is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.