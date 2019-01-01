Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company's platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S. Appraisal; U.S. Title and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Appraisal segment. Its U.S. Appraisal segment provides residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions through its Solidifi brand.