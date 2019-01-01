QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 10:04AM
Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company's platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S. Appraisal; U.S. Title and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Appraisal segment. Its U.S. Appraisal segment provides residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions through its Solidifi brand.

Real Matters Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Real Matters (RLLMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Real Matters (OTCPK: RLLMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Real Matters's (RLLMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Real Matters.

Q

What is the target price for Real Matters (RLLMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Real Matters (OTCPK: RLLMF) was reported by National Bank Of Canada on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RLLMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Real Matters (RLLMF)?

A

The stock price for Real Matters (OTCPK: RLLMF) is $4.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Real Matters (RLLMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Real Matters.

Q

When is Real Matters (OTCPK:RLLMF) reporting earnings?

A

Real Matters does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Real Matters (RLLMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Real Matters.

Q

What sector and industry does Real Matters (RLLMF) operate in?

A

Real Matters is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.