QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
33.56 - 34.24
Vol / Avg.
138.6K/89.4K
Div / Yield
0.63/1.88%
52 Wk
32.96 - 64.49
Mkt Cap
42.5B
Payout Ratio
46.82
Open
34.04
P/E
27.21
EPS
2.5
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Danish company Orsted was named Dong Energy until the sale of all its oil and gas fields to Ineos in 2017, soon after the May 2016 initial public offering. Orsted is now focused on renewable assets, especially offshore wind farms. It operated 7.6 GW of offshore wind farms at the end of 2020. The U.K. is the biggest country of operation, ahead of Germany and Denmark. The group intends to develop its footprint outside Europe with projects in Taiwan and in the U.S. Orsted is also involved in more traditional utilities business like conventional power plants and gas supply, but these activities are noncore. Orsted intends to phase out coal by 2023.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orsted Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Orsted (DNNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orsted (OTCPK: DNNGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orsted's (DNNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orsted.

Q

What is the target price for Orsted (DNNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orsted

Q

Current Stock Price for Orsted (DNNGY)?

A

The stock price for Orsted (OTCPK: DNNGY) is $33.74 last updated Today at 6:59:22 PM.

Q

Does Orsted (DNNGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orsted.

Q

When is Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Orsted does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orsted (DNNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orsted.

Q

What sector and industry does Orsted (DNNGY) operate in?

A

Orsted is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.