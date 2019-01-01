QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Auri Inc is an oil and gas services company that was formed to address the matter of Saltwater Disposal (Produced Water) in locations where oil and gas exploration operations are performed. Its technology utilizes equipment designs and procedures that convert the saltwater that is produced from a well into steam.

Analyst Ratings

Auri Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Auri (AURI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Auri (OTCPK: AURI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Auri's (AURI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Auri.

Q

What is the target price for Auri (AURI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Auri

Q

Current Stock Price for Auri (AURI)?

A

The stock price for Auri (OTCPK: AURI) is $0.0026 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Auri (AURI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auri.

Q

When is Auri (OTCPK:AURI) reporting earnings?

A

Auri does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Auri (AURI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Auri.

Q

What sector and industry does Auri (AURI) operate in?

A

Auri is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.