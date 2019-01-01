Strategic Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business activity of acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada. The company's wholly-owned projects include the Mount Hinton; Hopper Project; Kluane; Vault; Meloy; Mint Project; Midas Touch Project; Rod-Crag; Saloon; Sawbuck; Dabb; Sixty Mile; Hartless Joe; and GK Project.