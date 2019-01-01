QQQ
Strategic Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business activity of acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada. The company's wholly-owned projects include the Mount Hinton; Hopper Project; Kluane; Vault; Meloy; Mint Project; Midas Touch Project; Rod-Crag; Saloon; Sawbuck; Dabb; Sixty Mile; Hartless Joe; and GK Project.

Strategic Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strategic Metals (SMDZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strategic Metals (OTCPK: SMDZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Strategic Metals's (SMDZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strategic Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Strategic Metals (SMDZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strategic Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Strategic Metals (SMDZF)?

A

The stock price for Strategic Metals (OTCPK: SMDZF) is $0.2969 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:51:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strategic Metals (SMDZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Metals.

Q

When is Strategic Metals (OTCPK:SMDZF) reporting earnings?

A

Strategic Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strategic Metals (SMDZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strategic Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Strategic Metals (SMDZF) operate in?

A

Strategic Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.