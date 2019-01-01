QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.2K
Div / Yield
0.04/1.39%
52 Wk
2.4 - 4.25
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
101.78
Open
-
P/E
36.25
EPS
0
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Jul 23, 2021
Evolution Mining Ltd is one of Australia's largest listed gold miners. The company engages in exploration, development, and production activities. The company operates six wholly owned mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; in Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, and Cracow in Queensland; and in Mungari and Edna May in Western Australia. The Cowal gold mine is located 350 kilometres west of Sydney, Australia and is the largest contributor to revenue and earnings. In addition, Evolution holds the Frog's Leg underground gold mine, the adjacent White Foil open-pit gold mine, and the Mungari processing plant, located near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evolution Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evolution Mining (CAHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evolution Mining (OTCPK: CAHPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Evolution Mining's (CAHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evolution Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Evolution Mining (CAHPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evolution Mining (OTCPK: CAHPF) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CAHPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evolution Mining (CAHPF)?

A

The stock price for Evolution Mining (OTCPK: CAHPF) is $3.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:02:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evolution Mining (CAHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evolution Mining.

Q

When is Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) reporting earnings?

A

Evolution Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evolution Mining (CAHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evolution Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Evolution Mining (CAHPF) operate in?

A

Evolution Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.