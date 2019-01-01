QQQ
Range
121.51 - 128.25
Vol / Avg.
30.3K/10.1K
Div / Yield
3.04/2.32%
52 Wk
104.32 - 143.92
Mkt Cap
343.1B
Payout Ratio
45.38
Open
125.63
P/E
19.92
Shares
2.8B
Outstanding
With a 150-year-plus history, Nestle is the largest food and beverage manufacturer in the world by sales, generating more than CHF 90 billion in annual revenue. Its diverse product portfolio includes brands such as Nestle, Nescafe, Perrier, Pure Life, and Purina. Nestle also owns just over 23% of French cosmetics firm L'Oreal. The company has a vast portfolio of global products, with 34 brands each achieving more than CHF 1 billion in sales annually and a geographic presence that spans 189 countries.

Nestle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nestle (NSRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nestle (OTCPK: NSRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nestle's (NSRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nestle.

Q

What is the target price for Nestle (NSRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nestle

Q

Current Stock Price for Nestle (NSRGF)?

A

The stock price for Nestle (OTCPK: NSRGF) is $124.33855 last updated Today at 7:40:44 PM.

Q

Does Nestle (NSRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nestle.

Q

When is Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Nestle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nestle (NSRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nestle.

Q

What sector and industry does Nestle (NSRGF) operate in?

A

Nestle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.