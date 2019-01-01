QQQ
Range
0.79 - 0.85
Vol / Avg.
4.1K/25.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 1.09
Mkt Cap
96.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.79
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
117.4M
Outstanding
Aurion Resources Ltd is a Canadian exploration company. The firm along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Sweden, and Finland. It focuses on exploring its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc.

Aurion Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurion Resources (AIRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurion Resources (OTCQX: AIRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aurion Resources's (AIRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurion Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Aurion Resources (AIRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aurion Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurion Resources (AIRRF)?

A

The stock price for Aurion Resources (OTCQX: AIRRF) is $0.82225 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:44:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurion Resources (AIRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurion Resources.

Q

When is Aurion Resources (OTCQX:AIRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Aurion Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurion Resources (AIRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurion Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurion Resources (AIRRF) operate in?

A

Aurion Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.