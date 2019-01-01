QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
85K/92.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
9.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
247.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Orefinders Resources Inc is a Canadian based junior gold exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company operates in several projects including Mirado, McGarry and Knight among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orefinders Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orefinders Resources (ORFDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orefinders Resources (OTCQB: ORFDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orefinders Resources's (ORFDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orefinders Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Orefinders Resources (ORFDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orefinders Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Orefinders Resources (ORFDF)?

A

The stock price for Orefinders Resources (OTCQB: ORFDF) is $0.03955 last updated Today at 5:41:04 PM.

Q

Does Orefinders Resources (ORFDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orefinders Resources.

Q

When is Orefinders Resources (OTCQB:ORFDF) reporting earnings?

A

Orefinders Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orefinders Resources (ORFDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orefinders Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Orefinders Resources (ORFDF) operate in?

A

Orefinders Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.