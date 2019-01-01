QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
173.16 - 177.42
Vol / Avg.
23.8K/52.1K
Div / Yield
1.84/1.07%
52 Wk
122.85 - 182.85
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
23.58
Open
176.24
P/E
22.85
EPS
2.08
Shares
44.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 3:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 3, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 5:55AM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 8:13AM
load more
Elbit Systems Ltd is a technology company involved in producing a portfolio of systems and products for aircraft, land, and naval applications. The company's products are primarily used for defense, homeland security, and commercial flight capabilities. Its systems and solutions may be installed on new platforms, or it may perform a comprehensive modernization program to transform a platform. Elbit Systems gives instructions to its customers on proper maintenance of its products and will provide support team specialists when the customer cannot fix a problem. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or as a subcontractor to government, defense, and homeland security contractors worldwide.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8902.330 0.4400
REV1.260B1.364B104.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elbit Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elbit Systems (ESLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elbit Systems's (ESLT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elbit Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Elbit Systems (ESLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) was reported by Jefferies on November 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting ESLT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.96% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Elbit Systems (ESLT)?

A

The stock price for Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) is $173.25 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Elbit Systems (ESLT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) reporting earnings?

A

Elbit Systems’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Elbit Systems (ESLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elbit Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Elbit Systems (ESLT) operate in?

A

Elbit Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.