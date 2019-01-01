Elbit Systems Ltd is a technology company involved in producing a portfolio of systems and products for aircraft, land, and naval applications. The company's products are primarily used for defense, homeland security, and commercial flight capabilities. Its systems and solutions may be installed on new platforms, or it may perform a comprehensive modernization program to transform a platform. Elbit Systems gives instructions to its customers on proper maintenance of its products and will provide support team specialists when the customer cannot fix a problem. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or as a subcontractor to government, defense, and homeland security contractors worldwide.