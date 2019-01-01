|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mowi (OTCPK: MNHVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mowi.
There is no analysis for Mowi
The stock price for Mowi (OTCPK: MNHVF) is $26.5 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:22:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Mowi.
Mowi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Mowi.
Mowi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.