Mowi ASA is a Norway based producer of farmed salmon. It distributes salmon and other processed seafood globally. The company focuses on producing high-quality fish by producing its fish eggs and nurturing the fish in the early stages of their life. The fish are processed and sold once each specimen reaches harvestable weight. Additionally, it owns secondary processor facilities that help transform the fish into ready-to-eat and packaged products.

Mowi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mowi (MNHVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mowi (OTCPK: MNHVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mowi's (MNHVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mowi.

Q

What is the target price for Mowi (MNHVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mowi

Q

Current Stock Price for Mowi (MNHVF)?

A

The stock price for Mowi (OTCPK: MNHVF) is $26.5 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:22:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mowi (MNHVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mowi.

Q

When is Mowi (OTCPK:MNHVF) reporting earnings?

A

Mowi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mowi (MNHVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mowi.

Q

What sector and industry does Mowi (MNHVF) operate in?

A

Mowi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.