Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
72.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shoal Point Energy Ltd is a petroleum exploration and development company. It is in the exploration stage of exploring its oil and natural gas properties. It entered into a farm-in agreement with Shelby Resources LLC to explore and develop Mount Evans oil and gas prospects in Kansas.

Analyst Ratings

Shoal Point Energy Questions & Answers

How do I buy Shoal Point Energy (SHPNF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Shoal Point Energy (OTCPK: SHPNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Shoal Point Energy's (SHPNF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Shoal Point Energy.

What is the target price for Shoal Point Energy (SHPNF) stock?

There is no analysis for Shoal Point Energy

Current Stock Price for Shoal Point Energy (SHPNF)?

The stock price for Shoal Point Energy (OTCPK: SHPNF) is $0.0285 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 16:40:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Shoal Point Energy (SHPNF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Shoal Point Energy.

When is Shoal Point Energy (OTCPK:SHPNF) reporting earnings?

Shoal Point Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Shoal Point Energy (SHPNF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Shoal Point Energy.

What sector and industry does Shoal Point Energy (SHPNF) operate in?

Shoal Point Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.