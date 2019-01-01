QQQ
Range
0.41 - 0.43
Vol / Avg.
11K/464.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.37 - 0.63
Mkt Cap
181.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.43
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
446.1M
Outstanding
Minera Alamos Inc is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The company has a portfolio of Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, a heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) is nearing the end of the permitting process. The company has brought approximately 3 mines into production over the last 12 years.

Minera Alamos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minera Alamos (MAIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minera Alamos (OTCQX: MAIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minera Alamos's (MAIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minera Alamos.

Q

What is the target price for Minera Alamos (MAIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minera Alamos

Q

Current Stock Price for Minera Alamos (MAIFF)?

A

The stock price for Minera Alamos (OTCQX: MAIFF) is $0.407 last updated Today at 2:40:06 PM.

Q

Does Minera Alamos (MAIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minera Alamos.

Q

When is Minera Alamos (OTCQX:MAIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Minera Alamos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minera Alamos (MAIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minera Alamos.

Q

What sector and industry does Minera Alamos (MAIFF) operate in?

A

Minera Alamos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.