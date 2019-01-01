Minera Alamos Inc is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The company has a portfolio of Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, a heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) is nearing the end of the permitting process. The company has brought approximately 3 mines into production over the last 12 years.