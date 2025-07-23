Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025 4:32 AM 15 min read

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Equinor EQNR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $24.67 billion.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $10.67 billion.

• TE Connectivity TEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.

• Prosperity Bancshares PB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $314.43 million.

• Otis Worldwide OTIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Northern Trust NTRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• NextEra Energy NEE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $7.41 billion.

• Moodys MCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Hasbro HAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $882.10 million.

• Amphenol APH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Rogers Communications RCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• General Dynamics GD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $12.25 billion.

• GE Vernova GEV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $8.80 billion.

• Travelzoo TZOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $23.37 million.

• CME Group CME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Acme United ACU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $58.35 million.

• Teledyne Technologies TDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Oxford Lane Capital OXLC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $142.00 million.

• Lennox Intl LII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.87 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Popular BPOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $777.38 million.

• Fiserv FI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan FCX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.

• United Community Banks UCB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $260.72 million.

• Travel+Leisure TNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Taylor Morrison Home TMHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• AT&T T is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $30.49 billion.

• PROG Holdings PRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $586.63 million.

• Oatly Group OTLY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $206.98 million.

• M/I Homes MHO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Lamb Weston Hldgs LW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Healthcare Services Group HCSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $450.47 million.

• Mr. Cooper Gr COOP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $680.49 million.

• Boston Scientific BSX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• BankUnited BKU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $266.56 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $47.87 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $386.91 million.

• WEX WEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $652.88 million.

• West Fraser Timber WFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Waste Connections WCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• United Rentals URI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.54 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.

• Univest Financial UVSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $79.35 million.

• Tesla TSLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $22.25 billion.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Solaris Energy SEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $123.49 million.

• SEI Investments SEIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $563.81 million.

• Reliance RS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• Raymond James Finl RJF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• O'Reilly Automotive ORLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• ServiceNow NOW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• Netstreit NTST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $45.65 million.

• Molina Healthcare MOH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.52 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion.

• Mattel MAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Icon ICLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Essential Properties EPRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $132.30 million.

• Community Health Sys CYH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Brookline Bancorp BRKL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $95.78 million.

• Robert Half RHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Churchill Downs CHDN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $920.58 million.

• Champions Oncology CSBR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12.01 million.

• MAC Copper MTAL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Las Vegas Sands LVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• First American Financial FAF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• IBM IBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $16.58 billion.

• Alphabet GOOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $87.94 billion.

• Alphabet GOOGL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $87.94 billion.

• Core Laboratories CLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $128.83 million.

• Farmland Partners FPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.76 million.

• Sonoco Prods SON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.87 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• CSX CSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• Viking Therapeutics VKTX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Goosehead Insurance GSHD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $94.07 million.

• NVE NVEC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Richardson Electronics RELL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $53.85 million.

• Helix Energy Solns Gr HLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $326.48 million.

• EastGroup Properties EGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $175.82 million.

• CVB Financial CVBF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $127.87 million.

• Crown Castle CCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Stewart Information Servs STC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $671.90 million.

• Veris Residential VRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $70.34 million.

• Knight-Swift KNX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Alaska Air Gr ALK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• St. Joe JOE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eagle Bancorp EGBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $74.40 million.

• T-Mobile US TMUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $20.98 billion.

• Third Coast Bancshares TCBX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $47.43 million.

• Rollins ROL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $985.03 million.

• Ribbon Communications RBBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $212.83 million.

• QuantumScape QS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• QCR Hldgs QCRH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $90.93 million.

• Plexus PLXS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Packaging Corp of America PKG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Oceaneering International OII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $685.48 million.

• Origin Bancorp OBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $97.55 million.

• Annaly Capital Management NLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $306.60 million.

• MaxLinear MXL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $104.98 million.

• Meritage Homes MTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Live Oak Bancshares LOB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $139.74 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum KALU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $788.39 million.

• First Internet INBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $32.55 million.

• Horizon Bancorp HBNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $65.79 million.

• Getty Realty GTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $51.80 million.

• Galapagos GLPG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $81.47 million.

• Globe Life GL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Graco GGG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $588.39 million.

• Five Star FSBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $37.80 million.

• First Merchants FRME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $169.76 million.

• Empire State Realty Trust ESRT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $285.33 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Century Communities CCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $926.93 million.

• Colony Bankcorp CBAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $31.79 million.

• Cadence Bank CADE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $468.09 million.

• Bridgewater Bancshares BWB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $32.96 million.

• Brandywine Realty Tr BDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $118.66 million.

• Banc of California BANC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $278.03 million.

• ASGN ASGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $995.05 million.

• Amerant Bancorp AMTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $103.79 million.

