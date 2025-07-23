Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Equinor EQNR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $24.67 billion.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $10.67 billion.
• TE Connectivity TEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.
• Prosperity Bancshares PB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $314.43 million.
• Otis Worldwide OTIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
• Northern Trust NTRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
• NextEra Energy NEE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $7.41 billion.
• Moodys MCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
• Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
• Hasbro HAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $882.10 million.
• Amphenol APH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.
• Rogers Communications RCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
• General Dynamics GD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $12.25 billion.
• GE Vernova GEV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $8.80 billion.
• Travelzoo TZOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $23.37 million.
• CME Group CME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
• Acme United ACU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $58.35 million.
• Teledyne Technologies TDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• Oxford Lane Capital OXLC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $142.00 million.
• Lennox Intl LII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.87 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
• Popular BPOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $777.38 million.
• Fiserv FI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.
• Freeport-McMoRan FCX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.
• United Community Banks UCB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $260.72 million.
• Travel+Leisure TNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Taylor Morrison Home TMHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
• AT&T T is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $30.49 billion.
• PROG Holdings PRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $586.63 million.
• Oatly Group OTLY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $206.98 million.
• M/I Homes MHO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
• Lamb Weston Hldgs LW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
• Healthcare Services Group HCSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $450.47 million.
• Mr. Cooper Gr COOP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $680.49 million.
• Boston Scientific BSX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.
• BankUnited BKU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $266.56 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $47.87 million.
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $386.91 million.
• WEX WEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $652.88 million.
• West Fraser Timber WFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
• Waste Connections WCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
• United Rentals URI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.54 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
• Univest Financial UVSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $79.35 million.
• Tesla TSLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $22.25 billion.
• SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Solaris Energy SEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $123.49 million.
• SEI Investments SEIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $563.81 million.
• Reliance RS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.
• Raymond James Finl RJF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.
• Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• O'Reilly Automotive ORLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.
• ServiceNow NOW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
• Netstreit NTST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $45.65 million.
• Molina Healthcare MOH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.52 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion.
• Mattel MAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• Icon ICLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
• Essential Properties EPRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $132.30 million.
• Community Health Sys CYH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
• Brookline Bancorp BRKL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $95.78 million.
• Robert Half RHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• Churchill Downs CHDN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $920.58 million.
• Champions Oncology CSBR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12.01 million.
• MAC Copper MTAL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Las Vegas Sands LVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
• First American Financial FAF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• IBM IBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $16.58 billion.
• Alphabet GOOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $87.94 billion.
• Alphabet GOOGL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $87.94 billion.
• Core Laboratories CLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $128.83 million.
• Farmland Partners FPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.76 million.
• Sonoco Prods SON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
• RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.87 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
• CSX CSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
• Viking Therapeutics VKTX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Goosehead Insurance GSHD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $94.07 million.
• NVE NVEC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Richardson Electronics RELL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $53.85 million.
• Helix Energy Solns Gr HLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $326.48 million.
• EastGroup Properties EGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $175.82 million.
• CVB Financial CVBF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $127.87 million.
• Crown Castle CCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Stewart Information Servs STC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $671.90 million.
• Veris Residential VRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $70.34 million.
• Knight-Swift KNX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
• Alaska Air Gr ALK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.
• St. Joe JOE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Eagle Bancorp EGBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $74.40 million.
• T-Mobile US TMUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $20.98 billion.
• Third Coast Bancshares TCBX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $47.43 million.
• Rollins ROL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $985.03 million.
• Ribbon Communications RBBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $212.83 million.
• QuantumScape QS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• QCR Hldgs QCRH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $90.93 million.
• Plexus PLXS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Packaging Corp of America PKG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
• Oceaneering International OII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $685.48 million.
• Origin Bancorp OBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $97.55 million.
• Annaly Capital Management NLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $306.60 million.
• MaxLinear MXL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $104.98 million.
• Meritage Homes MTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• Live Oak Bancshares LOB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $139.74 million.
• Kaiser Aluminum KALU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $788.39 million.
• First Internet INBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $32.55 million.
• Horizon Bancorp HBNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $65.79 million.
• Getty Realty GTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $51.80 million.
• Galapagos GLPG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $81.47 million.
• Globe Life GL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
• Graco GGG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $588.39 million.
• Five Star FSBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $37.80 million.
• First Merchants FRME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $169.76 million.
• Empire State Realty Trust ESRT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $285.33 million.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
• Century Communities CCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $926.93 million.
• Colony Bankcorp CBAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $31.79 million.
• Cadence Bank CADE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $468.09 million.
• Bridgewater Bancshares BWB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $32.96 million.
• Brandywine Realty Tr BDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $118.66 million.
• Banc of California BANC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $278.03 million.
• ASGN ASGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $995.05 million.
• Amerant Bancorp AMTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $103.79 million.
