Range
29.51 - 30.6
Vol / Avg.
21.7K/56.9K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.00%
52 Wk
21.91 - 33.98
Mkt Cap
511.6M
Payout Ratio
10.6
Open
30.2
P/E
10.61
EPS
0.66
Shares
17.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Five Star Bancorp is a state-chartered bank. It provides a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in Northern California through seven branch offices and two loan production offices.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.660 0.1200
REV21.520M23.148M1.628M

Five Star Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Five Star Bancorp's (FSBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) was reported by Stephens & Co. on June 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting FSBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.36% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)?

A

The stock price for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) is $29.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) reporting earnings?

A

Five Star Bancorp’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 31, 2022.

Q

Is Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Five Star Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) operate in?

A

Five Star Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.