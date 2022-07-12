Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 186 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was BHP Group BHP.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

SAP SAP stock hit $86.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.89%.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 18.17%.

