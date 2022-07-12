ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 11:36 AM | 19 min read

 

On Tuesday, 186 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was BHP Group BHP.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • New Gold NGD's stock traded down the lowest, falling 26.86% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Theratechnologies THTX saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • SAP SAP stock hit $86.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.89%.
  • Banco Santander SAN shares moved down 4.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42, drifting down 4.07%.
  • Freeport-McMoRan FCX shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.02.
  • Banco Santander BSBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.08 and moving down 1.52%.
  • Barrick Gold GOLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.39 and moving down 1.65%.
  • BBVA BBVA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.04. The stock traded down 3.94%.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines AEM stock drifted down 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.69.
  • Deutsche Bank DB shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.67 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.19%.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS shares hit a yearly low of $5.39. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
  • Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.18. Shares traded up 0.14%.
  • Boston Properties BXP stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $86.60. Shares traded up 1.08%.
  • HubSpot HUBS stock hit $275.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.49%.
  • KB Financial Group KB stock set a new 52-week low of $34.61 on Tuesday, moving up 0.63%.
  • Smith & Nephew SNN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.69 and moving up 0.07%.
  • Liberty Global LBTYK stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.32. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.
  • Liberty Global LBTYA shares hit a yearly low of $20.18. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $32.02. Shares traded up 2.15%.
  • Invesco IVZ shares set a new 52-week low of $15.58. The stock traded up 3.06%.
  • AGCO AGCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $91.79. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
  • Banco Santander Chile BSAC stock hit $14.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.62%.
  • Aluminum Corp of China ACH shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.32%.
  • Stifel Financial SF stock hit $54.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.33%.
  • Stag Industrial STAG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.01 and moving down 0.23%.
  • GXO Logistics GXO shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.79.
  • Gildan Activewear GIL shares were down 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.29.
  • Nuvei NVEI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.95 and moving up 0.79%.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART stock hit $51.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.59%.
  • Kinross Gold KGC shares set a new 52-week low of $3.21. The stock traded down 0.6%.
  • TFS Financial TFSL stock hit a yearly low of $13.24. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares reached a new 52-week low of $135.06 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.55%.
  • Gap GPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.6%.
  • Hannon Armstrong HASI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $32.31. Shares traded down 9.06%.
  • Simmons First National SFNC stock hit a yearly low of $20.37. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
  • CureVac CVAC stock hit a yearly low of $12.53. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • WD-40 WDFC shares fell to $164.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.47%.
  • Freshpet FRPT shares set a new 52-week low of $47.06. The stock traded down 0.09%.
  • Sportradar Gr SRAD stock hit a yearly low of $7.49. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • United Breweries Co CCU shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.42.
  • Pricesmart PSMT stock drifted down 7.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $63.14.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.10.
  • LegalZoom.com LZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.81%.
  • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock set a new 52-week low of $6.14 on Tuesday, moving down 17.29%.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.73. Shares traded up 1.85%.
  • Centerra Gold CGAU stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.90. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • Nutex Health NUTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.67. The stock was down 6.22% on the session.
  • Liberty Latin America LILA shares made a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.
  • Liberty Latin America LILAK stock hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
  • Buenaventura Mining Co BVN shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY stock drifted down 3.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.73.
  • Embraer ERJ shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.93%.
  • Embecta EMBC shares set a new 52-week low of $23.62. The stock traded up 1.13%.
  • Criteo CRTO stock set a new 52-week low of $21.92 on Tuesday, moving up 0.86%.
  • Equinox Gold EQX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.01. The stock traded down 0.71%.
  • Capitol Federal Financial CFFN stock drifted down 0.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.01.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares fell to $7.08 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.5%.
  • YPF YPF stock hit a yearly low of $2.90. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.
  • Veris Residential VRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.39. Shares traded up 0.72%.
  • First Foundation FFWM stock hit a yearly low of $19.25. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • Archaea Energy LFG shares set a new yearly low of $13.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • MAG Silver MAG stock hit $10.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.09%.
  • Magnite MGNI shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.77.
  • Controladora Vuela VLRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.67. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
  • Greenbrier Companies GBX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.81 and moving down 0.37%.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.15. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
  • Canopy Gwth CGC shares moved up 0.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting up 0.12%.
  • Seabridge Gold SA stock set a new 52-week low of $10.94 on Tuesday, moving down 0.35%.
  • Conduent CNDT shares moved up 0.86% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01, drifting up 0.86%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch ANF stock hit $16.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.86%.
  • Afya AFYA stock drifted down 1.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.73.
  • Brookdale Senior Living BKD shares set a new yearly low of $4.02 this morning. The stock was up 4.92% on the session.
  • SilverCrest Metals SILV stock set a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Tuesday, moving down 1.08%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.58.
  • Coeur Mining CDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.38%.
  • Core Laboratories CLB stock set a new 52-week low of $16.54 on Tuesday, moving down 5.77%.
  • Cimpress CMPR shares were down 2.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.69.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT shares fell to $4.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.74%.
  • Nexa Res NEXA shares set a new 52-week low of $5.20. The stock traded up 0.74%.
  • LumiraDx LMDX stock drifted down 6.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares moved down 7.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.60, drifting down 7.17%.
  • Iamgold IAG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.36. Shares traded down 0.69%.
  • Piedmont Lithium PLL shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.09.
  • Orion Office REIT ONL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.27. Shares traded up 0.83%.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY shares moved down 4.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25, drifting down 4.37%.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares moved down 1.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.67, drifting down 1.74%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock set a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Tuesday, moving down 1.46%.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares set a new yearly low of $6.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.
  • Community Health Systems CYH stock drifted down 4.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.62.
  • BJ's Restaurants BJRI shares set a new 52-week low of $20.15. The stock traded up 1.62%.
  • New Gold NGD stock set a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Tuesday, moving down 26.86%.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR shares fell to $2.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.62%.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.94%.
  • Brasilagro - Cia Bras LND stock hit a yearly low of $4.22. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC shares fell to $1.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.65%.
  • i-80 Gold IAUX shares hit a yearly low of $1.59. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
  • New Pacific Metals NEWP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.23%.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares fell to $9.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.37%.
  • Osisko Development ODV stock hit $4.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.22%.
  • Pennant Gr PNTG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.62. Shares traded up 2.88%.
  • Circor International CIR stock set a new 52-week low of $14.08 on Tuesday, moving down 1.69%.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares set a new yearly low of $3.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • Cognyte Software CGNT shares set a new yearly low of $3.91 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares hit a yearly low of $13.79. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • Pioneer Bancorp PBFS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.81.
  • Templeton Emerging Market TEI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.
  • ThredUp TDUP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.31 and moving down 3.29%.
  • Nouveau Monde Graphite NMG stock drifted down 5.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.90.
  • FS Bancorp FSBW stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $28.00. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • Embark Technology EMBK shares made a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.26% for the day.
  • Theratechnologies THTX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.99. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Perpetua Resources PPTA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.64. Shares traded down 2.56%.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares fell to $0.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.68%.
  • Salisbury Bancorp SAL shares were down 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.53.
  • Express EXPR stock hit $1.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.65%.
  • Sierra Metals SMTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.75. Shares traded down 1.05%.
  • Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX shares hit a yearly low of $2.45. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.
  • Gelesis Holdings GLS shares hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
  • Anghami ANGH stock set a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Tuesday, moving down 1.97%.
  • GABELLI CONVERTIBLE GCV shares moved down 1.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.96, drifting down 1.18%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns ADES shares set a new 52-week low of $4.49. The stock traded up 0.26%.
  • AstroNova ALOT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.22. The stock traded up 1.03%.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High IAE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
  • PowerFleet PWFL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.09. Shares traded down 1.42%.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI shares fell to $1.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.0%.
  • Natuzzi NTZ shares fell to $6.03 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.74%.
  • New York City REIT NYC stock set a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Tuesday, moving down 1.05%.
  • SRAX SRAX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Tuesday, moving down 4.2%.
  • Fury Gold Mines FURY stock drifted down 3.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.42.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.23%.
  • Golden Minerals AUMN shares moved down 5.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31, drifting down 5.08%.
  • IMV IMV shares moved up 2.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting up 2.61%.
  • EuroDry EDRY shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.55.
  • Navios Maritime Hldgs NM shares moved down 1.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00, drifting down 1.95%.
  • Agrify AGFY shares set a new yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.
  • Nemaura Medical NMRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.06%.
  • Exela Technologies XELA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09. The stock traded down 7.09%.
  • Snow Lake Resources LITM shares made a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day.
  • EBET EBET stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
  • NexImmune NEXI shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares fell to $1.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.95%.
  • U.S. Gold USAU stock drifted down 1.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.62.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares fell to $0.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.64%.
  • Cryptyde TYDE shares moved down 7.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.06, drifting down 7.02%.
  • VerifyMe VRME shares hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • Biophytis BPTS shares hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Bon Natural Life BON shares hit a yearly low of $1.70. The stock was down 6.49% on the session.
  • Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.48. Shares traded down 7.45%.
  • SunLink Health Systems SSY shares were down 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.95.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 18.17%.

