QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
206.88 - 210.98
Vol / Avg.
6.3K/86.6K
Div / Yield
3.12/1.51%
52 Wk
198.15 - 322.78
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
60.08
Open
208.38
P/E
43.94
EPS
1.35
Shares
13.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 3:19PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 4:30AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 4:05PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
WD-40 Co manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products. The firm's product categories include maintenance and cleaning products. Maintenance products include the WD-40 signature brand aerosol spray lubricant as well as degreasers, rust removers, and bicycle maintenance products. Cleaning products include toilet cleaners, carpet stain removers and deodorizers, and heavy-duty hand soaps used to clean grease. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Around half of the company's revenue comes from the Americas segment, which includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2501.340 0.0900
REV129.230M134.746M5.516M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WD-40 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WD-40 (WDFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WD-40's (WDFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WD-40 (WDFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) was reported by DA Davidson on October 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 238.00 expecting WDFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.81% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WD-40 (WDFC)?

A

The stock price for WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) is $210.977 last updated Today at 4:12:53 PM.

Q

Does WD-40 (WDFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reporting earnings?

A

WD-40’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is WD-40 (WDFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WD-40.

Q

What sector and industry does WD-40 (WDFC) operate in?

A

WD-40 is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.