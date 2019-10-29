Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 148 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Resources Global Services (OTC: RGSG) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) declined the most, as it traded down 1.77% after hitting a new 52-week high.

declined the most, as it traded down 1.77% after hitting a new 52-week high.



The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $249.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $249.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $127.22 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $127.22 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.86. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $54.86. The stock was down 0.15% for the day. PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares were up 0.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.50 for a change of up 0.79%.

shares were up 0.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.50 for a change of up 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares hit $581.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.

shares hit $581.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%. Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.07. Shares traded up 0.28%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.07. Shares traded up 0.28%. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) stock hit a yearly high price of $118.94. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $118.94. The stock was up 1.2% for the day. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $238.42 with a daily change of up 0.92%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $238.42 with a daily change of up 0.92%. BB&T (NYSE: BBT) shares hit a yearly high of $54.21. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $54.21. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares hit a yearly high of $100.86. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $100.86. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a yearly high of $282.30. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $282.30. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session. SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $69.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.64 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.64 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.28%. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares hit $272.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.

shares hit $272.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $175.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $175.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%. Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares were up 0.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.18 for a change of up 0.62%.

shares were up 0.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.18 for a change of up 0.62%. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares were up 0.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $154.12.

shares were up 0.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $154.12. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $29.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day. Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares hit $103.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.

shares hit $103.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares hit $153.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.

shares hit $153.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.97 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.97 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%. Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $106.00. Shares traded up 0.16%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $106.00. Shares traded up 0.16%. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares broke to $57.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.39%.

shares broke to $57.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares broke to $189.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.

shares broke to $189.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%. Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.69 for a change of up 0.57%.

shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.69 for a change of up 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.78 on Tuesday, moving up 0.39%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $94.78 on Tuesday, moving up 0.39%. Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.45 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.45 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%. JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.69.

shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.69. Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.11 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.11 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.02%. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $237.63. Shares traded up 5.77%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $237.63. Shares traded up 5.77%. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $85.13 with a daily change of up 2.52%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $85.13 with a daily change of up 2.52%. VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.87 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $23.87 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.22. Shares traded up 2.79%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.22. Shares traded up 2.79%. The Western Union (NYSE: WU) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%. National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) shares hit a yearly high of $58.19. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $58.19. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.75 with a daily change of down 0.54%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.75 with a daily change of down 0.54%. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares hit $72.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.

shares hit $72.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%. RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares were up 1.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.30.

shares were up 1.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.30. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares set a new yearly high of $20.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $20.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session. STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) shares hit $39.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.

shares hit $39.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%. Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.79 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.79 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.1%. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) stock made a new 52-week high of $156.88 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $156.88 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.42. Shares traded up 0.76%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.42. Shares traded up 0.76%. AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares hit $58.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.

shares hit $58.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%. Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.73 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.73 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.85%. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $118.78 with a daily change of up 1.01%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $118.78 with a daily change of up 1.01%. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit $49.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.

shares hit $49.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%. InterXion Holding (NYSE: INXN) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.01 for a change of up 0.64%.

shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.01 for a change of up 0.64%. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares were up 3.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.25 for a change of up 3.61%.

shares were up 3.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.25 for a change of up 3.61%. New York Community Banc (NYSE: NYCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%. Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares were up 9.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.73 for a change of up 9.78%.

shares were up 9.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.73 for a change of up 9.78%. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares broke to $29.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.

shares broke to $29.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%. TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares broke to $19.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.

shares broke to $19.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%. EMCOR Group (NYSE: EME) shares hit $91.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.34%.

shares hit $91.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.16 for a change of up 0.19%.

shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.16 for a change of up 0.19%. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares hit $134.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.

shares hit $134.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%. Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares hit a yearly high of $50.46. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $50.46. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares were down 0.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.52 for a change of down 0.11%.

shares were down 0.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.52 for a change of down 0.11%. Element Fleet Management (OTC: ELEEF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.55. Shares traded up 1.69%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.55. Shares traded up 1.69%. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $118.30 with a daily change of up 1.02%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $118.30 with a daily change of up 1.02%. Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.63. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.63. The stock was up 1.07% for the day. Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.92. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.92. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session. Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $197.61. Shares traded up 0.29%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $197.61. Shares traded up 0.29%. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) shares hit $50.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.2%.

shares hit $50.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.2%. Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.81 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.81 with a daily change of up 0.67%. Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%. Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares broke to $69.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.

shares broke to $69.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%. Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.22.

shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.28 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.28 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.42%. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%. Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.94 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.94 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.21%. Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $204.82 with a daily change of down 0.1%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $204.82 with a daily change of down 0.1%. QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $53.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%. Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares were up 1.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.43 for a change of up 1.03%.

shares were up 1.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.43 for a change of up 1.03%. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%. Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.92. The stock traded up 2.83% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.92. The stock traded up 2.83% on the session. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares were up 0.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $172.24 for a change of up 0.83%.

shares were up 0.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $172.24 for a change of up 0.83%. Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.54. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.54. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session. Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.77. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.77. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Crombie REIT (OTC: CROMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.16. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $12.16. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares broke to $101.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.

shares broke to $101.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%. Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) shares broke to $71.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.

shares broke to $71.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.46 on Tuesday, moving up 33.3%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.46 on Tuesday, moving up 33.3%. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.14. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $37.14. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $54.15. Shares traded down 0.61%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $54.15. Shares traded down 0.61%. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.54%. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.75. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.75. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session. Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.54 for a change of up 0.68%.

shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.54 for a change of up 0.68%. FGL Hldgs (NYSE: FG) shares hit a yearly high of $9.74. The stock traded up 6.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.74. The stock traded up 6.69% on the session. US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $143.62 on Tuesday, moving up 1.56%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $143.62 on Tuesday, moving up 1.56%. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares hit a yearly high of $39.60. The stock traded up 3.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $39.60. The stock traded up 3.87% on the session. Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.64.

shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.64. American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares hit $101.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%.

shares hit $101.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%. Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $117.72. Shares traded up 0.7%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $117.72. Shares traded up 0.7%. Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.96. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.96. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.19. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.19. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session. Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) shares set a new yearly high of $18.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $18.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%. Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.75.

shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.75. 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $51.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%. Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.83 on Tuesday, moving up 1.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $32.83 on Tuesday, moving up 1.03%. John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) shares hit a yearly high of $101.20. The stock traded up 10.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $101.20. The stock traded up 10.55% on the session. H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.43. Shares traded up 1.06%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.43. Shares traded up 1.06%. PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.91. Shares traded up 0.19%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.91. Shares traded up 0.19%. Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.97 with a daily change of up 1.43%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.97 with a daily change of up 1.43%. Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares were up 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.09 for a change of up 0.84%.

shares were up 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.09 for a change of up 0.84%. Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $40.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%. Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.23. Shares traded up 1.35%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.23. Shares traded up 1.35%. Central Securities (AMEX: CET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.5%. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.04.

shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.04. Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.64 on Tuesday, moving up 1.29%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $8.64 on Tuesday, moving up 1.29%. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares broke to $24.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

shares broke to $24.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%. Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares broke to $12.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.

shares broke to $12.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%. Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.92 on Tuesday, moving up 2.86%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $7.92 on Tuesday, moving up 2.86%. Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.91. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.91. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session. QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.31. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $41.31. The stock was down 0.17% for the day. Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.20. Shares traded down 0.94%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.20. Shares traded down 0.94%. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.58 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.58 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day. Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.84 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $46.84 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.50. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $16.50. The stock was down 0.49% for the day. BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares hit a yearly high of $6.10. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.10. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares set a new yearly high of $12.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $12.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session. Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.72% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $22.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.72% for the day. West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.76 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.76 for a change of flat%. Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.47 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.47 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.58%. Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.50. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.50. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Antibe Therapeutics (OTC: ATBPF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. Empire Bancorp (OTC: EMPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Sangoma Technologies (OTC: SAMOF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.44. The stock traded down 1.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.44. The stock traded down 1.68% on the session. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.69.

shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.69. kneat.com (OTC: FBAYF) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 for a change of up 0.5%.

shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 for a change of up 0.5%. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares broke to $5.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%.

shares broke to $5.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%. Skeena Resources (OTC: SKREF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.43. Shares traded down 1.2%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.43. Shares traded down 1.2%. State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares set a new yearly high of $17.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $17.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%. Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.36 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.36 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.76%. Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.42. Shares traded up 2.2%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.42. Shares traded up 2.2%. Atlas Engineered Products (OTC: APEUF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.61%. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.98. The stock was up 749.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $3.98. The stock was up 749.93% for the day. Alpha Lithium (OTC: ALLIF) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.26 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.26 for a change of flat%. Ecomat (OTC: ECMT) shares broke to $0.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.69%.

shares broke to $0.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.69%. Auri (OTC: AURI) shares hit a yearly high of $0.03. The stock traded up 5.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.03. The stock traded up 5.65% on the session. InterActive Leisure (OTC: IALS) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.05. The stock was up 76.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.05. The stock was up 76.15% for the day. Resources Global Services (OTC: RGSG) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.18 Tuesday. The stock was up 31.34% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.