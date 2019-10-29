Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 10:52am   Comments
During Tuesday's morning trading, 148 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Resources Global Services (OTC: RGSG) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) declined the most, as it traded down 1.77% after hitting a new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $249.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%.
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $127.22 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.86. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares were up 0.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.50 for a change of up 0.79%.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares hit $581.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.07. Shares traded up 0.28%.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) stock hit a yearly high price of $118.94. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $238.42 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
  • BB&T (NYSE: BBT) shares hit a yearly high of $54.21. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares hit a yearly high of $100.86. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a yearly high of $282.30. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.
  • SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.64 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.28%.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares hit $272.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $175.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.
  • Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares were up 0.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.18 for a change of up 0.62%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares were up 0.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $154.12.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares hit $103.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares hit $153.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.97 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%.
  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $106.00. Shares traded up 0.16%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares broke to $57.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.39%.
  • Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares broke to $189.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.69 for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.78 on Tuesday, moving up 0.39%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.45 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.69.
  • Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.11 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.02%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $237.63. Shares traded up 5.77%.
  • Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $85.13 with a daily change of up 2.52%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.87 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.22. Shares traded up 2.79%.
  • The Western Union (NYSE: WU) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) shares hit a yearly high of $58.19. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.75 with a daily change of down 0.54%.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares hit $72.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.
  • RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares were up 1.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.30.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares set a new yearly high of $20.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
  • STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) shares hit $39.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.79 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.1%.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) stock made a new 52-week high of $156.88 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.42. Shares traded up 0.76%.
  • AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares hit $58.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.73 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.85%.
  • Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $118.78 with a daily change of up 1.01%.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit $49.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
  • InterXion Holding (NYSE: INXN) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.01 for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares were up 3.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.25 for a change of up 3.61%.
  • New York Community Banc (NYSE: NYCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares were up 9.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.73 for a change of up 9.78%.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares broke to $29.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.
  • TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares broke to $19.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
  • EMCOR Group (NYSE: EME) shares hit $91.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.34%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.16 for a change of up 0.19%.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares hit $134.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares hit a yearly high of $50.46. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
  • BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares were down 0.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.52 for a change of down 0.11%.
  • Element Fleet Management (OTC: ELEEF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.55. Shares traded up 1.69%.
  • MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $118.30 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
  • Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.63. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
  • Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.92. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $197.61. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) shares hit $50.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.2%.
  • Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.81 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares broke to $69.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.22.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.28 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.42%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.94 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.21%.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $204.82 with a daily change of down 0.1%.
  • QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.
  • Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares were up 1.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.43 for a change of up 1.03%.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.
  • Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.92. The stock traded up 2.83% on the session.
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares were up 0.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $172.24 for a change of up 0.83%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.54. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.77. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Crombie REIT (OTC: CROMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.16. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares broke to $101.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) shares broke to $71.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.46 on Tuesday, moving up 33.3%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.14. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $54.15. Shares traded down 0.61%.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.54%.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.75. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.54 for a change of up 0.68%.
  • FGL Hldgs (NYSE: FG) shares hit a yearly high of $9.74. The stock traded up 6.69% on the session.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $143.62 on Tuesday, moving up 1.56%.
  • NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares hit a yearly high of $39.60. The stock traded up 3.87% on the session.
  • Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.64.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares hit $101.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%.
  • Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $117.72. Shares traded up 0.7%.
  • Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.96. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.19. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) shares set a new yearly high of $18.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
  • Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.75.
  • 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
  • Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.83 on Tuesday, moving up 1.03%.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) shares hit a yearly high of $101.20. The stock traded up 10.55% on the session.
  • H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.43. Shares traded up 1.06%.
  • PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.91. Shares traded up 0.19%.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.97 with a daily change of up 1.43%.
  • Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares were up 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.09 for a change of up 0.84%.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%.
  • Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.23. Shares traded up 1.35%.
  • Central Securities (AMEX: CET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.5%.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.04.
  • Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.64 on Tuesday, moving up 1.29%.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares broke to $24.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares broke to $12.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.
  • Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.92 on Tuesday, moving up 2.86%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.91. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.31. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
  • Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.20. Shares traded down 0.94%.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.58 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.84 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.50. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
  • BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares hit a yearly high of $6.10. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares set a new yearly high of $12.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.72% for the day.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.76 for a change of flat%.
  • Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.47 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.58%.
  • Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.50. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
  • Antibe Therapeutics (OTC: ATBPF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • Empire Bancorp (OTC: EMPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Sangoma Technologies (OTC: SAMOF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.44. The stock traded down 1.68% on the session.
  • ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.69.
  • kneat.com (OTC: FBAYF) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares broke to $5.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%.
  • Skeena Resources (OTC: SKREF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.43. Shares traded down 1.2%.
  • State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares set a new yearly high of $17.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.
  • Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.36 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.76%.
  • Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.42. Shares traded up 2.2%.
  • Atlas Engineered Products (OTC: APEUF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.61%.
  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.98. The stock was up 749.93% for the day.
  • Alpha Lithium (OTC: ALLIF) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.26 for a change of flat%.
  • Ecomat (OTC: ECMT) shares broke to $0.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.69%.
  • Auri (OTC: AURI) shares hit a yearly high of $0.03. The stock traded up 5.65% on the session.
  • InterActive Leisure (OTC: IALS) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.05. The stock was up 76.15% for the day.
  • Resources Global Services (OTC: RGSG) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.18 Tuesday. The stock was up 31.34% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

