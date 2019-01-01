QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Resources Global Services Group is an international infrastructure company engaged in land acquisitions, property investments, and integrated developments in the emerging South East Asia markets. It is also engaged in the market distribution of goods and services, hospitality and services, resource-based projects.

Analyst Ratings

Resources Global Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resources Global Services (RGSG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resources Global Services (OTCPK: RGSG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Resources Global Services's (RGSG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Resources Global Services.

Q

What is the target price for Resources Global Services (RGSG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Resources Global Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Resources Global Services (RGSG)?

A

The stock price for Resources Global Services (OTCPK: RGSG) is $0.198 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:11:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resources Global Services (RGSG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resources Global Services.

Q

When is Resources Global Services (OTCPK:RGSG) reporting earnings?

A

Resources Global Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Resources Global Services (RGSG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resources Global Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Resources Global Services (RGSG) operate in?

A

Resources Global Services is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.