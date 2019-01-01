QQQ
Antibe Therapeutics Inc is leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The company's pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Antibe's lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids for post-operative pain. Antibe's second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized acute pain indication. The company's anticipated next target is inflammatory bowel disease, a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies.

Antibe Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCQX: ATBPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Antibe Therapeutics's (ATBPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Antibe Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Antibe Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)?

A

The stock price for Antibe Therapeutics (OTCQX: ATBPF) is $0.589 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:13:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Antibe Therapeutics.

Q

When is Antibe Therapeutics (OTCQX:ATBPF) reporting earnings?

A

Antibe Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Antibe Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) operate in?

A

Antibe Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.