Atlas Engineered Products Ltd is a Canada based supplier of trusses and engineered wood products. It is engaged in principal activities of manufacturing trusses for commercial and residential buildings and delivering to its customers on Vancouver Island. The group generates revenue from the sale of Trusses, Wall panels, Engineered wood products, and Windows. Its products and services include project management and site assembly services, design, engineering and permitting services, floor joists, floor trusses, floor panels, roof trusses, wall panels, and windows.