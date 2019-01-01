QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 6:47AM
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-end REIT that focuses on the retail industry. The company invests, operates, and develops a portfolio of grocery-store- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores, offices, and mixed-use developments. The properties are located primarily in Canada's urban and suburban markets. Crombie's major tenants include retailers such as Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart, Cineplex, and Province of Nova Scotia. The company's property portfolio includes Aberdeen Business Centre, Barrington Place, Brunswick Place, Kenmount Business Centre, Barrington Tower, CIBC Building, Amherst Centre, Avalon Mall, County Fair Mall, and others.

Crombie REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crombie REIT (CROMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crombie REIT (OTC: CROMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Crombie REIT's (CROMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crombie REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Crombie REIT (CROMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Crombie REIT (OTC: CROMF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CROMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Crombie REIT (CROMF)?

A

The stock price for Crombie REIT (OTC: CROMF) is $13.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crombie REIT (CROMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crombie REIT.

Q

When is Crombie REIT (OTC:CROMF) reporting earnings?

A

Crombie REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crombie REIT (CROMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crombie REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Crombie REIT (CROMF) operate in?

A

Crombie REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.