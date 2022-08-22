Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 31.67% to reach its new 52-week low.
- Iamgold IAG's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.
On Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Intel INTC shares moved down 3.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.14, drifting down 3.36%.
- Vodafone Group VOD shares hit a yearly low of $14.10. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.
- Newmont NEM shares fell to $42.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.54%.
- Avantor AVTR stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.18. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG shares made a new 52-week low of $17.97 on Monday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day.
- Wheaton Precious Metals WPM stock hit $31.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.47%.
- Horizon Therapeutics HZNP stock drifted down 0.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $59.45.
- Boston Properties BXP stock set a new 52-week low of $83.70 on Monday, moving down 2.19%.
- Smith & Nephew SNN shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.40 on Monday morning, moving down 2.2%.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.88 on Monday morning, moving down 0.97%.
- Korea Electric Power KEP shares hit a yearly low of $7.87. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.
- AppLovin APP shares made a new 52-week low of $25.44 on Monday. The stock was down 4.68% for the day.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock drifted down 3.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.82.
- IAC IAC stock hit $66.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.
- DXC Technology DXC stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.53. The stock was down 3.86% on the session.
- RingCentral RNG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $44.21 and moving down 2.0%.
- Azenta AZTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.31. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
- Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.76. Shares traded down 4.96%.
- Grupo Televisa TV shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Monday morning, moving down 2.9%.
- Grifols GRFS shares were down 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.26.
- Highwoods Props HIW stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $32.55. Shares traded down 2.3%.
- Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares were down 2.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $47.18.
- WeWork WE stock drifted down 5.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.23.
- SSR Mining SSRM stock drifted up 0.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.03.
- Novavax NVAX stock drifted down 2.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.65.
- Certara CERT shares moved down 3.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.90, drifting down 3.68%.
- SiTime SITM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $116.96 and moving down 3.27%.
- Neogen NEOG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $20.73 and moving down 0.64%.
- CarGurus CARG shares made a new 52-week low of $18.53 on Monday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
- CureVac CVAC shares were down 5.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.35.
- Krispy Kreme DNUT stock hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.
- United Breweries Co CCU shares fell to $10.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.
- Allegiant Travel ALGT stock set a new 52-week low of $97.78 on Monday, moving down 4.12%.
- Duck Creek Technologies DCT shares were down 2.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.76.
- Revolve Gr RVLV shares made a new 52-week low of $22.27 on Monday. The stock was down 4.11% for the day.
- InterDigital IDCC stock drifted down 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.96.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $47.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.69%.
- TaskUs TASK stock hit $14.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%.
- Paymentus Holdings PAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.50. Shares traded up 1.61%.
- Olo OLO shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Monday morning, moving down 4.56%.
- Green Dot GDOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $21.32 and moving down 2.5%.
- Equinox Gold EQX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 0.95%.
- AMC Networks AMCX shares made a new 52-week low of $26.53 on Monday. The stock was down 5.38% for the day.
- Centerra Gold CGAU shares made a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Monday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- TDCX TDCX shares set a new 52-week low of $6.52. The stock traded up 4.35%.
- Repay Hldgs RPAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.30. Shares traded down 2.56%.
- LivePerson LPSN shares set a new 52-week low of $11.49. The stock traded down 5.11%.
- Tuya TUYA shares fell to $1.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.08%.
- Cerence CRNC stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.78. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
- Arrival ARVL shares made a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Monday. The stock was down 5.12% for the day.
- HUYA HUYA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Monday, moving down 1.59%.
- Eventbrite EB shares made a new 52-week low of $7.21 on Monday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- Fortuna Silver Mines FSM stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.36. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
- Materialise MTLS shares made a new 52-week low of $11.35 on Monday. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
- Unisys UIS shares hit a yearly low of $9.57. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Monday. The stock was up 3.8% for the day.
- Iamgold IAG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.52. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
- Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares set a new 52-week low of $4.12. The stock traded down 1.77%.
- Maverix Metals MMX stock hit $3.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.83%.
- I-MAB IMAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.62. Shares traded down 3.91%.
- Agora API stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.
- New Gold NGD shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
- Niu Technologies NIU shares moved down 1.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.91, drifting down 1.79%.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.87. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday, moving down 4.04%.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.63%.
- PetIQ PETQ stock set a new 52-week low of $12.88 on Monday, moving down 2.46%.
- LumiraDx LMDX stock hit $1.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.97%.
- Nano Labs NA shares set a new 52-week low of $5.68. The stock traded down 2.4%.
- Gannett Co GCI shares were down 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.19.
- Franklin Street Props FSP shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.97.
- Meta Materials MMAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares fell to $1.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.76%.
- Xos XOS shares hit a yearly low of $1.66. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
- Ouster OUST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.9%.
- Five Point Holdings FPH stock set a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Monday, moving down 2.37%.
- Outbrain OB shares moved down 1.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.43, drifting down 1.09%.
- Fossil Group FOSL stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
- Enthusiast Gaming EGLX shares were down 5.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.47.
- TrueCar TRUE shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23.
- Dave DAVE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.52. The stock traded down 7.85%.
- Natures Sunshine Products NATR shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.98 on Monday morning, moving down 1.38%.
- Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Monday morning, moving down 3.99%.
- ATI Physical Therapy ATIP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday, moving down 0.66%.
- Metalla Royalty MTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Monday morning, moving down 0.72%.
- Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Monday, moving down 3.78%.
- 9F JFU shares hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
- Delta Apparel DLA stock set a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Monday, moving down 2.38%.
- XBiotech XBIT shares moved down 2.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.45, drifting down 2.4%.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI shares were down 4.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.15.
- Scully Royalty SRL stock hit $7.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.34%.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.79%.
- Compugen CGEN shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 6.57% on the session.
- Innodata INOD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.93 on Monday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.
- Retractable Technologies RVP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Monday morning, moving down 4.92%.
- ChromaDex CDXC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Monday. The stock was down 5.13% for the day.
- VolitionRX VNRX stock drifted down 14.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.57.
- Finance of America FOA shares were down 6.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.
- Boxed BOXD shares were down 7.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.
- Americas Gold And Silver USAS shares moved up 1.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44, drifting up 1.16%.
- Gelesis Holdings GLS shares were down 9.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.10.
- Polished.com POL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 6.75%.
- CorpHousing Group CHG stock hit $2.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.34%.
- Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock drifted down 6.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.51.
- icad ICAD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.59. The stock traded down 6.79%.
- GoHealth GOCO stock hit $0.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.78%.
- US Global Investors GROW stock drifted down 2.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.07.
- Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.35 on Monday, moving down 3.43%.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Monday morning, moving down 5.67%.
- Forza X1 FRZA shares set a new yearly low of $5.68 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares set a new 52-week low of $2.29. The stock traded down 1.29%.
- Lipocine LPCN shares fell to $0.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.23%.
- Elevate Credit ELVT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Monday. The stock was down 5.9% for the day.
- Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock hit a yearly low of $3.40. The stock was up 19.83% for the day.
- EuroDry EDRY stock hit a yearly low of $14.85. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new 52-week low of $4.69. The stock traded down 2.1%.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Monday. The stock was down 3.7% for the day.
- Comstock LODE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.53. Shares traded down 4.17%.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock set a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Monday, moving down 8.39%.
- FingerMotion FNGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.88. Shares traded down 3.02%.
- Xtant Medical Holdings XTNT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Monday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.
- Vapotherm VAPO shares hit a yearly low of $1.49. The stock was down 9.04% on the session.
- Quanergy Systems QNGY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 9.44%.
- Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.01. The stock was down 23.12% on the session.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares moved down 4.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.72, drifting down 4.86%.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares were down 6.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.46. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.
- OppFi OPFI stock drifted down 2.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.38.
- Humanigen HGEN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
- Sonendo SONX stock hit a yearly low of $1.16. The stock was down 4.47% for the day.
- Biofrontera BFRI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Monday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
- Quotient QTNT stock hit $0.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.6%.
- Agrify AGFY shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was down 7.76% on the session.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.27 and moving down 1.52%.
- GSE Systems GVP stock hit $1.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.
- Carver Bancorp CARV shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.16.
- Aravive ARAV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 8.51% on the session.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.15 and moving down 8.04%.
- Nocera NCRA stock drifted down 9.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.89.
- Ucloudlink Group UCL stock hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.
- Jaguar Health JAGX shares moved down 9.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23, drifting down 9.91%.
- ObsEva OBSV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21. The stock traded down 9.38%.
- Paramount Gold Nevada PZG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock traded down 0.1%.
- IMAC Holdings BACK shares were down 4.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.
- Meta Data AIU shares fell to $1.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.86%.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares set a new yearly low of $0.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
- ContraFect CFRX stock drifted down 6.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27.
- Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 11.04% on the session.
- Akerna KERN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Monday, moving down 5.58%.
- Zovio ZVO shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 5.44% on the session.
- Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.87%.
- Dunxin Financial Hldgs DXF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.13%.
- Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs CRXT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 13.77%.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.20. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- Ra Medical Systems RMED shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 5.67%.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares moved down 5.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.39, drifting down 5.2%.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.