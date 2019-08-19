Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 10:53am   Comments
Share:

Monday morning saw 144 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC)'s stock actually sank the most, moving down 3.09% after reaching a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Monday are the following:

  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.72 Monday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%.
  • AT&T (NYSE: T) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares broke to $103.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.74.
  • Waste Management (NYSE: WM) stock hit a yearly high price of $119.88. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $209.87.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $532.69.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares hit a yearly high of $108.22. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares broke to $51.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
  • Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
  • Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) shares were up 0.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.83 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $267.79 with a daily change of up 1.24%.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.02 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%.
  • Vinci (OTC: VCISY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.80. Shares traded up 1.34%.
  • Welltower (NYSE: WELL) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.08 Monday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.76. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.97 Monday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
  • Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares set a new yearly high of $79.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares broke to $48.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $142.96 Monday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
  • Coloplast (OTC: CLPBY) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.28. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.49 on Monday, moving up 0.44%.
  • McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares set a new yearly high of $170.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares broke to $125.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $166.74.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $256.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.48. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares hit $51.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $146.70. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $135.75 on Monday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • Verbund (OTC: OEZVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.12 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
  • Hydro One (OTC: HRNNF) shares set a new yearly high of $18.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $145.95. Shares traded up 0.36%.
  • Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
  • Chandra Asri (OTC: PTPIF) shares broke to $0.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.12%.
  • Hershey (NYSE: HSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $156.69. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.29 Monday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $64.93. Shares traded up 0.95%.
  • Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares were up 0.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.81 for a change of up 0.44%.
  • Hapag-Lloyd (OTC: HPGLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.09 Monday. The stock was up 4.74% for the day.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.88. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.16. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Tsingtao Brewery (OTC: TSGTY) shares hit a yearly high of $33.42. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $171.30.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.65 on Monday, moving up 0.26%.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.65 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
  • Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) shares hit $16.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.51%.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares set a new yearly high of $65.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
  • Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) shares broke to $108.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
  • NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) stock hit a yearly high price of $477.93. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $88.95 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares hit $423.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares broke to $36.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.
  • Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.63 Monday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) shares were down 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.58 for a change of down 0.64%.
  • UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares were up 1.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $202.44 for a change of up 1.51%.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.72 on Monday, moving up 0.84%.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.90 with a daily change of up 2.31%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 1.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.70 for a change of up 1.6%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares hit a yearly high of $51.23. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares were up 0.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.05 for a change of up 0.48%.
  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $194.92. Shares traded up 0.67%.
  • WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.40 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.99.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.72. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $72.58 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.00 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.35 on Monday morning, moving up 2.66%.
  • Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.05 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%.
  • Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.33. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) shares hit a yearly high of $134.00. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%.
  • Alleghany (NYSE: Y) stock set a new 52-week high of $759.85 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.
  • Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $140.31. Shares traded up 0.11%.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares broke to $39.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.60 Monday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.19. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.
  • California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.11 on Monday morning, moving up 0.59%.
  • Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.50 on Monday, moving down 0.49%.
  • National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares broke to $32.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
  • Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) shares hit a yearly high of $56.74. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares were up 0.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.74 for a change of up 0.74%.
  • Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) shares hit $112.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.12%.
  • QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares hit a yearly high of $22.56. The stock traded up 17.86% on the session.
  • Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
  • BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.42. Shares traded up 0.91%.
  • James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $50.50 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
  • Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.00 on Monday, moving up 1.06%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) stock made a new 52-week high of $71.95 Monday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares broke to $43.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.94 Monday. The stock was up 3.65% for the day.
  • Li Ning Co (OTC: LNNGF) shares broke to $2.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.22%.
  • QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.00. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.33.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares broke to $32.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.31%.
  • Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares were up 1.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.64.
  • CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.24 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.14 Monday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.17. The stock was down 3.09% for the day.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $261.85 Monday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.06. Shares traded up 2.98%.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%.
  • AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) shares broke to $69.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.04. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $28.13 with a daily change of up 4.71%.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares were down 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.00.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares hit $16.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares were up 2.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.74.
  • Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRKO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.87. Shares traded up 0.45%.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.24.
  • Career Education (NASDAQ: CECO) shares were up 0.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.27.
  • Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares hit $11.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.87. Shares traded up 11.9%.
  • SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.34 on Monday, moving up 0.69%.
  • PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.05 on Monday morning, moving up 6.94%.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.86. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Nuvera Communications (OTC: NUVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.27%.
  • American States Water (NYSE: AWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.01. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTC: ECAOF) shares broke to $1.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.47%.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) shares hit $4.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.41%.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.66. The stock traded up 4.06% on the session.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.49. Shares traded up 7.86%.
  • Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.60.
  • Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.50 on Monday morning, moving up 4.98%.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.06 with a daily change of up 2.7%.
  • Shore Community Bank Toms (OTC: SHRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.50. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
  • Tristar Gold (OTC: TSGZF) shares were up 5.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.16 for a change of up 5.1%.
  • Cartier Resources (OTC: ECRFF) shares hit $0.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.59%.
  • FFD Financial (OTC: FFDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.
  • African Gold Gr (OTC: AGGFF) shares were up 14.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.29.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares hit a yearly high of $17.60. The stock traded up 3.66% on the session.
  • Rio Silver (OTC: RYOOF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.03. Shares traded up 54.93%.
  • Home Treasure Finders (OTC: HMTF) shares were up 198.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.40.
  • Oncology Pharma (OTC: ONPH) shares hit $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 455.56%.
  • Innocap (OTC: INNO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 10.0% on the session.
  • PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.0028 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.04%.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACGL + ADC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday
Kroger, Northrop Grumman And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 7
New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Borderlands: Mexico's Freight Transport Industry Growing

A. Duie Pyle CEO Opens Up About Ransomware Attack