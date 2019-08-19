Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Monday morning saw 144 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC)'s stock actually sank the most, moving down 3.09% after reaching a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Monday are the following:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.72 Monday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- AT&T (NYSE: T) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
- Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares broke to $103.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.74.
- Waste Management (NYSE: WM) stock hit a yearly high price of $119.88. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $209.87.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $532.69.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares hit a yearly high of $108.22. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares broke to $51.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
- Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) shares were up 0.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.83 for a change of up 0.3%.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $267.79 with a daily change of up 1.24%.
- Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.02 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- Vinci (OTC: VCISY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.80. Shares traded up 1.34%.
- Welltower (NYSE: WELL) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.08 Monday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.76. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.97 Monday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares set a new yearly high of $79.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares broke to $48.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $142.96 Monday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
- Coloplast (OTC: CLPBY) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.28. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.49 on Monday, moving up 0.44%.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares set a new yearly high of $170.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares broke to $125.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $166.74.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $256.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
- CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.48. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares hit $51.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $146.70. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $135.75 on Monday morning, moving up 0.87%.
- Verbund (OTC: OEZVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.12 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
- Hydro One (OTC: HRNNF) shares set a new yearly high of $18.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $145.95. Shares traded up 0.36%.
- Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
- Chandra Asri (OTC: PTPIF) shares broke to $0.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.12%.
- Hershey (NYSE: HSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $156.69. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.29 Monday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
- Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $64.93. Shares traded up 0.95%.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares were up 0.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.81 for a change of up 0.44%.
- Hapag-Lloyd (OTC: HPGLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.09 Monday. The stock was up 4.74% for the day.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.88. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.16. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- Tsingtao Brewery (OTC: TSGTY) shares hit a yearly high of $33.42. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
- Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $171.30.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.65 on Monday, moving up 0.26%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.65 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
- Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) shares hit $16.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.51%.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares set a new yearly high of $65.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
- Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) shares broke to $108.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
- NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) stock hit a yearly high price of $477.93. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $88.95 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares hit $423.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares broke to $36.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.
- Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.63 Monday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) shares were down 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.58 for a change of down 0.64%.
- UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares were up 1.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $202.44 for a change of up 1.51%.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.72 on Monday, moving up 0.84%.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.90 with a daily change of up 2.31%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 1.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.70 for a change of up 1.6%.
- Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares hit a yearly high of $51.23. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares were up 0.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.05 for a change of up 0.48%.
- J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $194.92. Shares traded up 0.67%.
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.40 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.99.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.72. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $72.58 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.00 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.35 on Monday morning, moving up 2.66%.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.05 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%.
- Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.33. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) shares hit a yearly high of $134.00. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%.
- Alleghany (NYSE: Y) stock set a new 52-week high of $759.85 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.
- Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $140.31. Shares traded up 0.11%.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares broke to $39.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.60 Monday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.19. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.
- California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.11 on Monday morning, moving up 0.59%.
- Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.50 on Monday, moving down 0.49%.
- National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares broke to $32.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
- Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) shares hit a yearly high of $56.74. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares were up 0.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.74 for a change of up 0.74%.
- Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) shares hit $112.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.12%.
- QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares hit a yearly high of $22.56. The stock traded up 17.86% on the session.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.42. Shares traded up 0.91%.
- James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $50.50 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
- Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.00 on Monday, moving up 1.06%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) stock made a new 52-week high of $71.95 Monday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares broke to $43.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.94 Monday. The stock was up 3.65% for the day.
- Li Ning Co (OTC: LNNGF) shares broke to $2.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.22%.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.
- WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.00. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.33.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares broke to $32.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.31%.
- Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares were up 1.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.64.
- CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.24 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.14 Monday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.17. The stock was down 3.09% for the day.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $261.85 Monday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.06. Shares traded up 2.98%.
- Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%.
- AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) shares broke to $69.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.04. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $28.13 with a daily change of up 4.71%.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares were down 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.00.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares hit $16.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares were up 2.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.74.
- Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRKO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.87. Shares traded up 0.45%.
- City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.24.
- Career Education (NASDAQ: CECO) shares were up 0.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.27.
- Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares hit $11.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.87. Shares traded up 11.9%.
- SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.34 on Monday, moving up 0.69%.
- PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.05 on Monday morning, moving up 6.94%.
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.86. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Nuvera Communications (OTC: NUVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.27%.
- American States Water (NYSE: AWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.01. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTC: ECAOF) shares broke to $1.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.47%.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) shares hit $4.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.41%.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.66. The stock traded up 4.06% on the session.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.49. Shares traded up 7.86%.
- Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.60.
- Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.50 on Monday morning, moving up 4.98%.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.06 with a daily change of up 2.7%.
- Shore Community Bank Toms (OTC: SHRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.50. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
- Tristar Gold (OTC: TSGZF) shares were up 5.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.16 for a change of up 5.1%.
- Cartier Resources (OTC: ECRFF) shares hit $0.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.59%.
- FFD Financial (OTC: FFDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.
- African Gold Gr (OTC: AGGFF) shares were up 14.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.29.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares hit a yearly high of $17.60. The stock traded up 3.66% on the session.
- Rio Silver (OTC: RYOOF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.03. Shares traded up 54.93%.
- Home Treasure Finders (OTC: HMTF) shares were up 198.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.40.
- Oncology Pharma (OTC: ONPH) shares hit $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 455.56%.
- Innocap (OTC: INNO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 10.0% on the session.
- PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.0028 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.04%.
