QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.8K
Div / Yield
0.01/0.91%
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.71
Mkt Cap
13.6B
Payout Ratio
49.33
Open
-
P/E
54.31
EPS
0
Shares
21.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk produces petrochemicals. Its products are olefins, polyolefins, styrene monomer, butadiene, and its byproducts. The company operates through Olefin; Polyolefin; Styrene monomer; Butadiene; Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and Butene-1 and Tanks and jetty rental. It generates maximum revenue from the polyolefins segment. The Polyolefins segment comprises the manufacturing of polyethylene and polypropylene petrochemicals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chandra Asri Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Chandra Asri (PTPIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chandra Asri (OTCPK: PTPIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chandra Asri's (PTPIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chandra Asri.

Q

What is the target price for Chandra Asri (PTPIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chandra Asri

Q

Current Stock Price for Chandra Asri (PTPIF)?

A

The stock price for Chandra Asri (OTCPK: PTPIF) is $0.63 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:06:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chandra Asri (PTPIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chandra Asri.

Q

When is Chandra Asri (OTCPK:PTPIF) reporting earnings?

A

Chandra Asri does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chandra Asri (PTPIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chandra Asri.

Q

What sector and industry does Chandra Asri (PTPIF) operate in?

A

Chandra Asri is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.