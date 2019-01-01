|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Verbund (OTCPK: OEZVY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Verbund.
The latest price target for Verbund (OTCPK: OEZVY) was reported by Societe Generale on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OEZVY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Verbund (OTCPK: OEZVY) is $22.1375 last updated Today at 8:29:54 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 16, 2012.
Verbund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Verbund.
Verbund is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.