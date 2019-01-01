QQQ
Range
22.08 - 22.67
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.18/0.86%
52 Wk
13.83 - 24.49
Mkt Cap
38.5B
Payout Ratio
35.23
Open
22.67
P/E
44.03
EPS
0.15
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 5:13AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Verbund AG is an electric utility company in whom the Republic of Austria holds a controlling interest. Verbund generates, transports, sells, and trades electricity and other energies throughout Europe. The company does this through its portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal power plants. Hydroelectric energy accounts for most of Verbund's total production. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of electricity, while the operation of electric grids also represents a significant revenue stream. Verbund's primary markets are Germany and Austria, where it operates the national electricity transmission grid. The company's customers mainly include energy traders and resellers. Verbund is one of the largest hydroelectric energy producers in Europe.

Verbund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verbund (OEZVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verbund (OTCPK: OEZVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verbund's (OEZVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Verbund.

Q

What is the target price for Verbund (OEZVY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Verbund (OTCPK: OEZVY) was reported by Societe Generale on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OEZVY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Verbund (OEZVY)?

A

The stock price for Verbund (OTCPK: OEZVY) is $22.1375 last updated Today at 8:29:54 PM.

Q

Does Verbund (OEZVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 16, 2012.

Q

When is Verbund (OTCPK:OEZVY) reporting earnings?

A

Verbund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Verbund (OEZVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verbund.

Q

What sector and industry does Verbund (OEZVY) operate in?

A

Verbund is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.