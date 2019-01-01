Hapag-Lloyd AG is a global liner shipping company engaged in the transportation of various products which include Food products, chemical products, mechanical engineering products, raw materials, textiles, and other products through containers and vessels. Hapag also provides various services such as e-business solutions, security information services, and special cargo services. Its geographical area of operation includes Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Latin America, Intra-Asia, and EMA(Europe-Mediterranean-Africa).