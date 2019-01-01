QQQ
Hapag-Lloyd AG is a global liner shipping company engaged in the transportation of various products which include Food products, chemical products, mechanical engineering products, raw materials, textiles, and other products through containers and vessels. Hapag also provides various services such as e-business solutions, security information services, and special cargo services. Its geographical area of operation includes Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Latin America, Intra-Asia, and EMA(Europe-Mediterranean-Africa).

Hapag-Lloyd Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hapag-Lloyd (HPGLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK: HPGLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hapag-Lloyd's (HPGLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hapag-Lloyd.

Q

What is the target price for Hapag-Lloyd (HPGLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK: HPGLY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on September 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HPGLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hapag-Lloyd (HPGLY)?

A

The stock price for Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK: HPGLY) is $138.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:42:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hapag-Lloyd (HPGLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hapag-Lloyd.

Q

When is Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HPGLY) reporting earnings?

A

Hapag-Lloyd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hapag-Lloyd (HPGLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hapag-Lloyd.

Q

What sector and industry does Hapag-Lloyd (HPGLY) operate in?

A

Hapag-Lloyd is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.