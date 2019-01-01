QQQ
Range
26.7 - 26.84
Vol / Avg.
19K/113.6K
Div / Yield
0.8/3.00%
52 Wk
23.44 - 29.55
Mkt Cap
60.6B
Payout Ratio
59.35
Open
26.7
P/E
20.8
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Vinci is one of the world's largest investors in transport infrastructure. Significant concession assets include 4,400 kilometers of toll roads in France and 45 airports across 12 countries, making Vinci the world's second-largest airport operator in terms of managed passenger numbers. The concession's business contributes less than one fifth of group revenue but the majority of operating profit. Vinci's contracting business is made up of three divisions, offering a broad variety of engineering and construction services.

Vinci Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vinci (VCISY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vinci (OTCPK: VCISY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vinci's (VCISY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vinci.

Q

What is the target price for Vinci (VCISY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vinci (OTCPK: VCISY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VCISY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vinci (VCISY)?

A

The stock price for Vinci (OTCPK: VCISY) is $26.76 last updated Today at 2:48:49 PM.

Q

Does Vinci (VCISY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 7, 2012.

Q

When is Vinci (OTCPK:VCISY) reporting earnings?

A

Vinci does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vinci (VCISY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vinci.

Q

What sector and industry does Vinci (VCISY) operate in?

A

Vinci is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.