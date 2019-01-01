Vinci is one of the world's largest investors in transport infrastructure. Significant concession assets include 4,400 kilometers of toll roads in France and 45 airports across 12 countries, making Vinci the world's second-largest airport operator in terms of managed passenger numbers. The concession's business contributes less than one fifth of group revenue but the majority of operating profit. Vinci's contracting business is made up of three divisions, offering a broad variety of engineering and construction services.