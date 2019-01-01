|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vinci (OTCPK: VCISY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vinci.
The latest price target for Vinci (OTCPK: VCISY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VCISY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vinci (OTCPK: VCISY) is $26.76 last updated Today at 2:48:49 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 7, 2012.
Vinci does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Vinci.
Vinci is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.