Range
0.49 - 0.5
Vol / Avg.
13.5K/33.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
99.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.5
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
202.7M
Outstanding
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company focused on the identification, acquisition, and development of petroleum opportunities around the world. Its project includes Orinduik Block; Cooper Block (PEL 030); Sharon Block (PEL 033); Guy Block (PEL 034) and Tamar Block (PEL 050) in Guyana and Namibia.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCPK: ECAOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas's (ECAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF)?

A

The stock price for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCPK: ECAOF) is $0.49 last updated Today at 6:42:46 PM.

Q

Does Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCPK:ECAOF) reporting earnings?

A

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF) operate in?

A

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.