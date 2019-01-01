QQQ
Range
0.11 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
30.7K/114.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
23.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
218.1M
Outstanding
Cartier Resources Inc is an exploration company. Its activities include the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. Some of the projects of the company are Chimo Mine, Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier and MacCormack.

Cartier Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cartier Resources (ECRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cartier Resources (OTCPK: ECRFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cartier Resources's (ECRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cartier Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Cartier Resources (ECRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cartier Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Cartier Resources (ECRFF)?

A

The stock price for Cartier Resources (OTCPK: ECRFF) is $0.1085 last updated Today at 8:17:53 PM.

Q

Does Cartier Resources (ECRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cartier Resources.

Q

When is Cartier Resources (OTCPK:ECRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Cartier Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cartier Resources (ECRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cartier Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Cartier Resources (ECRFF) operate in?

A

Cartier Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.