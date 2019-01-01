QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Nuvera Communications Inc is a communications company. It provides Internet, digital TV, voice, and managed services such as web hosting and design, online file storage and others. It generates its revenue in the form of local services, network access, video, data, A-CAM/FUSF, and others.

Nuvera Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuvera Communications (NUVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuvera Communications (OTCQB: NUVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuvera Communications's (NUVR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuvera Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Nuvera Communications (NUVR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuvera Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuvera Communications (NUVR)?

A

The stock price for Nuvera Communications (OTCQB: NUVR) is $21.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:32:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuvera Communications (NUVR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Nuvera Communications (OTCQB:NUVR) reporting earnings?

A

Nuvera Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuvera Communications (NUVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuvera Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuvera Communications (NUVR) operate in?

A

Nuvera Communications is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.