Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 19, 2022 12:54 PM | 21 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

On Wednesday, 200 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobilicom MOB.
  • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 49.54% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Blend Labs BLND's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

On Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $62.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical TAK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.46 and moving down 1.82%.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr SMFG shares set a new 52-week low of $5.41. The stock traded down 0.64%.
  • Baidu BIDU shares fell to $96.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.11%.
  • Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.37.
  • NIO NIO stock hit $11.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.76%.
  • Northern Trust NTRS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $77.50. Shares traded down 8.68%.
  • Catalent CTLT shares were down 4.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.52.
  • Pool POOL shares fell to $296.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.12%.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNY shares hit a yearly low of $4.56. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.
  • CarMax KMX shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.91%.
  • Hasbro HAS stock hit $65.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.33%.
  • Ally Financial ALLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.6%.
  • XPeng XPEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.70 and moving down 8.84%.
  • Americold Realty Trust COLD shares hit a yearly low of $22.22. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.
  • Polaris PII stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $92.38. Shares traded down 6.26%.
  • Credit Acceptance CACC shares set a new 52-week low of $420.57. The stock traded down 5.22%.
  • AutoNation AN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $95.97 and moving down 3.81%.
  • Lithia Motors LAD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $195.00. Shares traded down 5.46%.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS stock hit a new 52-week low of $72.57. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
  • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 49.54%.
  • Weibo WB stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.74. Shares traded down 6.25%.
  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF stock set a new 52-week low of $9.93 on Wednesday, moving down 6.05%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NVG stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.29. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock hit a yearly low of $17.36. The stock was down 9.82% for the day.
  • Rumble RUM shares moved down 8.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11, drifting down 8.88%.
  • Hannon Armstrong HASI stock drifted down 3.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.58.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.11 and moving down 0.31%.
  • Carvana CVNA shares made a new 52-week low of $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.03% for the day.
  • MultiPlan MPLN shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.6%.
  • Nuveen California Quality NAC shares fell to $10.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.66%.
  • WeWork WE stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday, moving down 9.15%.
  • Oatly Group OTLY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock traded down 4.24%.
  • PRA Group PRAA shares moved down 2.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.92, drifting down 2.93%.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 12.83%.
  • Perimeter Solutions PRM stock hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.
  • Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock hit $9.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.47%.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL shares made a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock hit a yearly low of $35.87. The stock was down 4.25% for the day.
  • Angi ANGI shares fell to $2.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.13%.
  • Patrick Industries PATK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $41.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.79%.
  • First Trust Inter Dur FPF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.65. Shares traded down 0.06%.
  • NeoGenomics NEO shares set a new yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was down 9.15% on the session.
  • Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.33. Shares traded down 5.52%.
  • Radius Global Infr RADI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.98. Shares traded down 2.5%.
  • PAR Technology PAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.64. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.
  • Clover Health Investments CLOV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
  • PROG Holdings PRG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.48 and moving down 8.72%.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO shares made a new 52-week low of $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.44% for the day.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.08. Shares traded down 0.45%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PML stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.46 and moving down 0.73%.
  • MarineMax HZO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.73 and moving down 6.27%.
  • Vimeo VMEO shares moved down 7.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.55, drifting down 7.05%.
  • Repay Hldgs RPAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.99. Shares traded up 1.81%.
  • European Wax Center EWCZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.85 and moving down 5.28%.
  • Nuveen California NKX shares fell to $11.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.35%.
  • Couchbase BASE stock set a new 52-week low of $11.40 on Wednesday, moving down 2.54%.
  • Xperi XPER shares fell to $11.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal IIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.74. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ stock hit a yearly low of $8.99. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • SomaLogic SLGC shares fell to $2.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.75%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.89. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
  • Blend Labs BLND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • HUYA HUYA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock traded down 4.37%.
  • Western Asset Emg Markets EMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.62 and moving down 1.53%.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved down 4.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.49, drifting down 4.4%.
  • Maverix Metals MMX shares hit a yearly low of $3.05. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • ATAI Life Sciences ATAI stock drifted down 3.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.69.
  • NanoString Technologies NSTG shares set a new 52-week low of $9.60. The stock traded down 12.61%.
  • Clarus CLAR shares set a new yearly low of $11.91 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • Redfin RDFN shares were down 7.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.00.
  • Invesco California Value VCV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.79 and moving down 0.73%.
  • OneWater Marine ONEW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.77. Shares traded down 3.25%.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.61. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • ACM Research ACMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 12.45%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT EVN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.57 and moving down 0.11%.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.80. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares moved down 4.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.97, drifting down 4.28%.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares set a new yearly low of $14.68 this morning. The stock was down 7.39% on the session.
  • BRC BRCC shares set a new yearly low of $5.87 this morning. The stock was down 7.25% on the session.
  • RiverNorth Managed RMM shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.00.
  • Aarons AAN stock drifted down 4.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.48.
  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock hit $0.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.39%.
  • Blackrock Income Trust BKT shares hit a yearly low of $11.75. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Provident Bancorp PVBC shares made a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.87% for the day.
  • Cantaloupe CTLP shares hit a yearly low of $3.02. The stock was up 3.81% on the session.
  • Danimer Scientific DNMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.56%.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises HOV shares set a new yearly low of $35.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock hit $2.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.14%.
  • GigaCloud Tech GCT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.25. The stock traded down 1.13%.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock traded down 9.88%.
  • Western Asset Inflation WIA shares set a new 52-week low of $8.59. The stock traded down 0.81%.
  • ZimVie ZIMV stock hit $7.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%.
  • Akili AKLI shares fell to $1.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.52%.
  • Xos XOS shares were down 4.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.97.
  • Japan Smaller JOF shares set a new yearly low of $5.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • PLBY Group PLBY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.35. Shares traded down 1.43%.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.76. Shares traded down 4.62%.
  • Five Point Holdings FPH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%.
  • Porch Group PRCH stock hit $1.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.75%.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.57%.
  • FNCB Bancorp FNCB shares set a new yearly low of $7.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
  • Taiwan Fund TWN shares fell to $19.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.05%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield MPA shares hit a yearly low of $10.72. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Sono Group SEV stock hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.23 and moving down 1.79%.
  • Talkspace TALK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.77 and moving down 5.12%.
  • Blackrock Long-term BTA shares moved down 0.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.14, drifting down 0.04%.
  • TrueCar TRUE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.33. Shares traded down 3.96%.
  • John Hancock Inc Secs JHS shares made a new 52-week low of $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares fell to $1.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.55%.
  • KalVista Pharma KALV shares were down 5.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26.
  • SmileDirectClub SDC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.
  • RiverNorth Opportunistic RMI stock hit $15.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%.
  • DermTech DMTK stock drifted down 4.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.22.
  • RiverNorth Flexible RFM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.12. Shares traded down 1.27%.
  • Cadiz CDZI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was up 3.31% on the session.
  • GAN GAN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.97% for the day.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.47 and moving down 3.1%.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares moved down 4.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53, drifting down 4.82%.
  • Profound Medical PROF shares hit a yearly low of $3.33. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • Verastem VSTM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.91%.
  • Fathom Holdings FTHM shares set a new yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was down 7.99% on the session.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.13 and moving down 0.97%.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.19. Shares traded down 2.4%.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares set a new yearly low of $1.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.
  • SHF Hldgs SHFS shares made a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.78% for the day.
  • Gelesis Holdings GLS shares set a new yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 19.97% on the session.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit $1.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.36%.
  • Sierra Metals SMTS stock hit $0.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.34%.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock traded down 3.01%.
  • Castellum CTM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Wednesday, moving down 4.05%.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares hit a yearly low of $2.90. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL shares hit a yearly low of $0.55. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
  • OppFi OPFI stock hit a yearly low of $1.92. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
  • Sientra SIEN shares set a new yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 33.92% on the session.
  • Invacare IVC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.
  • Aptinyx APTX shares were down 5.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.29.
  • Horizon Global HZN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 13.58%.
  • Oncorus ONCR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.73. Shares traded down 3.95%.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.48. Shares traded down 5.11%.
  • Talis Biomedical TLIS shares moved up 2.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.67, drifting up 2.51%.
  • BTCS BTCS shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.18.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock traded down 2.96%.
  • Vivopower Intl VVPR stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO shares were down 8.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.83.
  • Qutoutiao QTT shares fell to $0.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.86%.
  • Nocera NCRA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • Kalera KAL shares moved down 4.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.51, drifting down 4.16%.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.
  • Minerva Surgical UTRS shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 9.0% on the session.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit a yearly low of $0.57. The stock was down 25.4% for the day.
  • Agrify AGFY shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.47 on Wednesday morning, moving down 19.87%.
  • JX Luxventure JXJT shares were down 3.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares set a new yearly low of $0.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 9.28% on the session.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock hit a yearly low of $0.52. The stock was down 6.11% for the day.
  • Liquid Media Group YVR shares fell to $0.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.38%.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock hit $2.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.98%.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT shares were down 10.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.10.
  • Mobilicom MOB stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36. The stock was down 4.67% on the session.

