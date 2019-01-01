QQQ
Range
6.65 - 6.65
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/3.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.4 - 9.33
Mkt Cap
155.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.65
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
23.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is developing novel solutions for people suffering from cannabinoid overdose and substance addiction. The product candidate, ANEB-001, is intended to reverse the negative effects of cannabinoid overdose within 1 hour of administration. The signs and symptoms of cannabinoid overdose range from profound sedation to anxiety and panic to psychosis with hallucinations.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anebulo Pharmaceuticals's (ANEB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB) was reported by Benchmark on May 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ANEB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB)?

A

The stock price for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB) is $6.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) reporting earnings?

A

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 11, 2022.

Q

Is Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) operate in?

A

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.