Castellum
(AMEX:CTM)
$1.219
0.1018[9.11%]
At close: Dec 23
Day Range1.120 - 1.25052 Wk Range0.620 - 4.380Open / Close1.120 / 1.220Float / Outstanding41.539M / 41.539M
Vol / Avg.144.222K / 500.252KMkt Cap50.636MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.010
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float41.539MEPS-0.450

Castellum Inc, formerly BioNovelus Inc is engaged in acquiring and growing technology companies in the areas of information technology and cybersecurity with businesses in the public (government) and private (commercial) markets. The company's services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic planning, information assurance and cybersecurity and policy along with analysis support.
Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-18
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120
REV11.121M
Q

How do I buy Castellum (CTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Castellum (AMEX: CTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Castellum's (CTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Castellum.

Q

What is the target price for Castellum (CTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Castellum

Q

Current Stock Price for Castellum (CTM)?

A

The stock price for Castellum (AMEX: CTM) is $1.219 last updated Today at December 23, 2022, 8:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Castellum (CTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Castellum.

Q

When is Castellum (AMEX:CTM) reporting earnings?

A

Castellum’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Q

Is Castellum (CTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Castellum.

Q

What sector and industry does Castellum (CTM) operate in?

A

Castellum is in the Technology sector and Information Technology Services industry. They are listed on the AMEX.