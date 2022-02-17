 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $417.69 million.

• Organon (NYSE:OGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $193.75 million.

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $272.59 million.

• Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $533.13 million.

• Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $111.30 million.

• R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $399.26 million.

• Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $76.81 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $558.09 million.

• Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $958.64 million.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $430.17 million.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $442.34 million.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $232.75 million.

• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion.

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $151.54 billion.

• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Southern (NYSE:SOLN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $484.07 million.

• Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $50.78 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $23.43 million.

• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $271.91 million.

• Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $70.99 million.

• Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.

• iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.25 million.

• MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $292.21 million.

• Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $101.54 million.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $307.70 million.

• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $16.70 million.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $515.46 million.

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $109.87 million.

• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.

• NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $426.10 million.

• Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $814.11 million.

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $179.29 million.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $238.36 million.

• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $181.82 million.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.22 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.

• PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $299.20 million.

• Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $502.57 million.

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $496.06 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $557.82 million.

• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $710.20 million.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $428.03 million.

• EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Brady (NYSE:BRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $306.64 million.

• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $264.04 million.

• Mednax (NYSE:MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $483.83 million.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $152.11 million.

• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $141.98 million.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $661.89 million.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Southern (NYSE:SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.14 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $48.68 million.

• Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $598.76 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $440.11 million.

• United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $987.54 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $688.74 million.

• Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $499.29 million.

• Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.61 per share on revenue of $567.17 million.

• Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $106.51 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $29.15 million.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $359.39 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $69.16 million.

• Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.99 million.

• Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $11.82 million.

• Sasol (NYSE:SSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $36.91 million.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $65.32 million.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $264.31 million.

• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $409.10 million.

• Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $85.81 million.

• Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $182.22 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $392.49 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $106.68 million.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $352.78 million.

• Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $202.67 million.

• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $532.91 million.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $894.01 million.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $784.83 million.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $298.19 million.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $222.96 million.

• Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.00 million.

• T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.17 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $46.98 million.

• Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $148.24 million.

• Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $107.82 million.

• Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.33 million.

• Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $18.02 million.

• SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $141.00 million.

• Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $389.16 million.

• Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $166.98 million.

• Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $27.69 million.

• Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $76.11 million.

• ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $75.43 million.

• nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $69.39 million.

• Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $243.52 million.

• GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $16.59 million.

• Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $99.31 million.

• Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $163.90 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $208.44 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $182.47 million.

• Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $577.52 million.

• Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $230.35 million.

• Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $138.37 million.

• CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20.87 million.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $34.46 million.

• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $453.05 million.

• American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $509.66 million.

• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $558.16 million.

• Artivion (NYSE:AORT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $77.76 million.

• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $95.31 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.70 per share on revenue of $594.75 million.

• Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $513.09 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AAWW + AEE)

Analyst Ratings For Ameren
Looking Into Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs's Return On Invested Capital
Ameren: Q4 Earnings Insights
Atlas Air Worldwide Q4 Results Surpass Estimates, Guides Q1 Revenue Above Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Stock Wars: Boeing Vs. Lockheed Martin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com