Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $417.69 million.

• Organon (NYSE:OGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $193.75 million.

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $272.59 million.

• Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $533.13 million.

• Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $111.30 million.

• R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $399.26 million.

• Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $76.81 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $558.09 million.

• Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $958.64 million.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $430.17 million.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $442.34 million.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $232.75 million.

• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion.

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $151.54 billion.

• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Southern (NYSE:SOLN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $484.07 million.

• Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $50.78 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $23.43 million.

• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $271.91 million.

• Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $70.99 million.

• Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.

• iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.25 million.

• MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $292.21 million.

• Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $101.54 million.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $307.70 million.

• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $16.70 million.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $515.46 million.

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $109.87 million.

• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.

• NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $426.10 million.

• Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $814.11 million.

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $179.29 million.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $238.36 million.

• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $181.82 million.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.22 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.

• PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $299.20 million.

• Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $502.57 million.

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $496.06 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $557.82 million.

• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $710.20 million.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $428.03 million.

• EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Brady (NYSE:BRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $306.64 million.

• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $264.04 million.

• Mednax (NYSE:MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $483.83 million.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $152.11 million.

• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $141.98 million.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $661.89 million.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Southern (NYSE:SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.14 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $48.68 million.

• Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $598.76 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $440.11 million.

• United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $987.54 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $688.74 million.

• Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $499.29 million.

• Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.61 per share on revenue of $567.17 million.

• Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $106.51 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $29.15 million.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $359.39 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $69.16 million.

• Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.99 million.

• Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $11.82 million.

• Sasol (NYSE:SSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $36.91 million.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $65.32 million.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $264.31 million.

• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $409.10 million.

• Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $85.81 million.

• Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $182.22 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $392.49 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $106.68 million.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $352.78 million.

• Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $202.67 million.

• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $532.91 million.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $894.01 million.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $784.83 million.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $298.19 million.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $222.96 million.

• Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.00 million.

• T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.17 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $46.98 million.

• Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $148.24 million.

• Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $107.82 million.

• Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.33 million.

• Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $18.02 million.

• SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $141.00 million.

• Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $389.16 million.

• Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $166.98 million.

• Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $27.69 million.

• Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $76.11 million.

• ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $75.43 million.

• nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $69.39 million.

• Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $243.52 million.

• GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $16.59 million.

• Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $99.31 million.

• Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $163.90 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $208.44 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $182.47 million.

• Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $577.52 million.

• Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $230.35 million.

• Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $138.37 million.

• CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20.87 million.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $34.46 million.

• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $453.05 million.

• American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $509.66 million.

• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $558.16 million.

• Artivion (NYSE:AORT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $77.76 million.

• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $95.31 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.70 per share on revenue of $594.75 million.

• Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $513.09 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

