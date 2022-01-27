Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $9.10 billion.

• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $51.04 million.

• LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $96.52 million.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $539.14 million.

• MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $447.80 million.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $621.00 million.

• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $462.09 million.

• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $402.57 million.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $573.24 million.

• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion.

• Ball (NYSE:BLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Dow (NYSE:DOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $14.31 billion.

• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $7.92 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Canon (NYSE:CAJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.04 billion.

• Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $27.34 billion.

• Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $29.74 billion.

• McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion.

• Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.30 million.

• NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.

• HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $40.24 million.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $136.45 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $976.63 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $70.15 million.

• Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $34.74 million.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $89.48 million.

• T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $27.10 million.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.99 per share on revenue of $8.99 billion.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $495.45 million.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $962.35 million.

• Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $850.87 million.

• Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $109.36 million.

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.

• Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.89 per share on revenue of $10.55 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $219.74 million.

• Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $272.07 million.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.

• NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $233.17 million.

• MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $159.21 million.

• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $592.90 million.

• Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $343.15 million.

• S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $83.74 million.

• Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $204.15 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $34.70 million.

• Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $56.55 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $327.90 million.

• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $81.24 million.

• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $28.68 million.

• Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $935.25 million.

• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $41.27 million.

• Celanese (NYSE:CE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.06 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $239.60 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $483.10 million.

• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $118.28 billion.

• High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $42.57 million.

• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $19.26 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.71 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.

• Visa (NYSE:V) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $24.31 million.

• Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $72.07 million.

• Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $94.79 million.

• GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $53.95 million.

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $166.02 million.

• Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $112.28 million.

• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $15.62 million.

• Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $23.36 million.

• Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $121.55 million.

• Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $362.14 million.

• RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $165.22 million.

• The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $51.42 million.

• Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $7.59 billion.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $451.87 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $87.90 million.

• Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $241.59 million.

• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $76.07 million.

• CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $34.37 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $562.48 million.

• KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.44 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $641.32 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $393.00 million.

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $404.96 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $187.25 million.

• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $336.35 million.

• CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $33.52 million.

• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $177.55 million.

• Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $358.10 million.

• Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $190.69 million.

• Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $101.29 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $39.47 million.

• Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $49.12 million.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $65.48 million.

• First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $161.02 million.

• First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $153.48 million.

