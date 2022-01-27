 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:37am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $9.10 billion.

• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $51.04 million.

• LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $96.52 million.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $539.14 million.

• MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $447.80 million.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $621.00 million.

• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $462.09 million.

Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying

• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $402.57 million.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $573.24 million.

• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion.

• Ball (NYSE:BLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Dow (NYSE:DOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $14.31 billion.

• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $7.92 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Canon (NYSE:CAJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.04 billion.

• Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $27.34 billion.

• Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $29.74 billion.

• McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion.

• Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.30 million.

• NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.

• HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $40.24 million.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $136.45 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $976.63 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $70.15 million.

• Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $34.74 million.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $89.48 million.

• T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $27.10 million.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.99 per share on revenue of $8.99 billion.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $495.45 million.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $962.35 million.

• Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $850.87 million.

• Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $109.36 million.

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.

• Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.89 per share on revenue of $10.55 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $219.74 million.

• Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $272.07 million.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.

• NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $233.17 million.

• MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $159.21 million.

• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $592.90 million.

• Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $343.15 million.

• S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $83.74 million.

• Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $204.15 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $34.70 million.

• Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $56.55 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $327.90 million.

• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $81.24 million.

• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $28.68 million.

• Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $935.25 million.

• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $41.27 million.

• Celanese (NYSE:CE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.06 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $239.60 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $483.10 million.

• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $118.28 billion.

• High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $42.57 million.

• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $19.26 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.71 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.

• Visa (NYSE:V) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $24.31 million.

• Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $72.07 million.

• Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $94.79 million.

• GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $53.95 million.

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $166.02 million.

• Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $112.28 million.

• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $15.62 million.

• Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $23.36 million.

• Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $121.55 million.

• Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $362.14 million.

• RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $165.22 million.

• The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $51.42 million.

• Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $7.59 billion.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $451.87 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $87.90 million.

• Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $241.59 million.

• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $76.07 million.

• CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $34.37 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $562.48 million.

• KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.44 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $641.32 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $393.00 million.

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $404.96 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $187.25 million.

• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $336.35 million.

• CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $33.52 million.

• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $177.55 million.

• Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $358.10 million.

• Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $190.69 million.

• Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $101.29 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $39.47 million.

• Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $49.12 million.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $65.48 million.

• First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $161.02 million.

• First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $153.48 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ABCB)

Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Dragging The Hang Seng Index Lower Today
Why Stephanie Link Says These Two Growth Stocks Are A Better Bet Than Microsoft
Apple Becomes The Top Smartphone Vendor In China For The First Time In 6 Years
BZ Chart Of The Day: A Look At The QQQs
Should Apple, Nike Or Google Acquire Peloton In 2022?
RBC Capital Cuts Meta Platforms Price Target By 3.6% - Read Why
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com