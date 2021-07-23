Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday morning, 126 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Significant Points:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $288.80 with a daily change of up 0.89%.

