Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 3:51am
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:BRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $54.86 million.

• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $805.56 million.

• Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $146.07 million.

• Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.

• Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $197.76 million.

• CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cemex (NYSE:CX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.

• CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $128.97 million.

• Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.40 million.

• Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.61 million.

• Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.56 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion.

• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $262.88 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $29.37 million.

• LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.63 million.

• ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.72 billion.

• Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.17 million.

• National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $162.65 million.

• Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $647.09 million.

• New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $41.56 million.

• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $699.42 million.

• PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $87.18 million.

• Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $39.46 million.

• S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.67 million.

• Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $398.63 million.

• Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $174.00 million.

• Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $352.53 million.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Ordinary Shares (AMEX:BIOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $67.60 million.

• InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Intelligent Systems Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $10.69 million.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.84 billion.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $139.93 million.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $268.25 million.

• Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $206.37 million.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.00 billion.

• Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $833.56 million.

• Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $404.56 million.

• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $6.72 billion.

• Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $191.07 million.

• Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $700.74 million.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Domtar (NYSE:UFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $368.78 million.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.80 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $37.91 million.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.11 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

• Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $988.04 million.

• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.17 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $41.77 million.

• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $385.32 million.

• Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $731.23 million.

• PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $21.80 billion.

• Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $799.10 million.

• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $433.96 million.

• NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $359.50 million.

• Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.87 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $76.23 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $686.80 million.

• Chemours (NYSE:CC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $548.42 million.

• Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $118.37 million.

• Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $119.25 million.

• Terex (NYSE:TEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $757.69 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.51 million.

• CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.75 million.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $208.68 million.

• Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $344.08 million.

• GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $865.03 million.

• Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $586.57 million.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $129.11 million.

• VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $320.35 million.

• Viad (NYSE:VVI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.88 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.

• Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $952.87 million.

• Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.36 million.

• Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $16.55 million.

• Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $431.81 million.

• Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $12.25 million.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $202.07 million.

• BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $91.60 million.

• Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $261.92 million.

• CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $148.93 million.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $205.52 million.

• Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $66.53 million.

• Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $182.78 million.

• Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $157.92 million.

• Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $163.56 million.

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $15.93 billion.

• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $552.23 million.

• Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $989.28 million.

• Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $113.04 million.

• JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41.50 million.

• HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $236.66 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $346.00 million.

• Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $903.92 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $64.66 million.

• Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $61.27 million.

• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $17.27 million.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $600.28 million.

• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Norbord (NYSE:OSB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $556.14 million.

• Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $310.00 thousand.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $70.54 million.

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.60 million.

• Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $250.75 million.

• Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $47.25 million.

• SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $80.57 million.

• SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $208.23 million.

• Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $54.59 million.

• Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $71.18 million.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

