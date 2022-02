Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 209 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) .

. Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) 's stock dropped the most, trading down 51.7% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock dropped the most, trading down 51.7% to reach a new 52-week low. Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday are as follows:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) shares hit a yearly low of $230.50. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $230.50. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock set a new 52-week low of $121.40 on Friday, moving up 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $121.40 on Friday, moving up 0.6%. Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $189.53 and moving down 0.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $189.53 and moving down 0.4%. Block (NYSE:SQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.81 on Friday morning, moving up 4.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.81 on Friday morning, moving up 4.94%. Fortive (NYSE:FTV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.50 on Friday morning, moving down 3.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.50 on Friday morning, moving down 3.3%. Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Friday morning, moving up 6.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Friday morning, moving up 6.53%. Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock hit $141.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 14.1%.

stock hit $141.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 14.1%. DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.43. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.43. The stock was down 2.25% on the session. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $88.59. Shares traded down 2.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $88.59. Shares traded down 2.76%. Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) shares were down 4.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $231.85.

shares were down 4.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $231.85. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $154.72. Shares traded up 2.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $154.72. Shares traded up 2.73%. Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.41.

shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.41. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.43. Shares traded down 0.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.43. Shares traded down 0.34%. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) shares made a new 52-week low of $77.97 on Friday. The stock was down 7.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $77.97 on Friday. The stock was down 7.7% for the day. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares fell to $67.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%.

shares fell to $67.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.03 on Friday, moving down 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.03 on Friday, moving down 0.95%. Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares fell to $132.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.64%.

shares fell to $132.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.64%. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.62 on Friday, moving down 0.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.62 on Friday, moving down 0.81%. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock drifted up 0.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.38.

stock drifted up 0.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.38. Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $404.89 on Friday morning, moving up 2.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $404.89 on Friday morning, moving up 2.33%. Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) stock hit $199.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.79%.

stock hit $199.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.79%. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.77. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.77. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock drifted up 1.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.14.

stock drifted up 1.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock hit a yearly low of $12.56. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.56. The stock was up 1.26% for the day. Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.26. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.26. The stock was down 3.79% on the session. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $44.53. Shares traded down 3.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $44.53. Shares traded down 3.45%. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) stock hit a yearly low of $21.77. The stock was down 2.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.77. The stock was down 2.3% for the day. Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) shares hit a yearly low of $13.82. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.82. The stock was down 1.32% on the session. Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) stock hit $6.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.99%.

stock hit $6.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.99%. Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.24. The stock traded down 5.58%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $34.24. The stock traded down 5.58%. Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) stock hit a yearly low of $26.79. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $26.79. The stock was down 0.33% for the day. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares moved down 1.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.80, drifting down 1.51%.

shares moved down 1.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.80, drifting down 1.51%. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.61.

shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.61. Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares fell to $184.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.17%.

shares fell to $184.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.17%. Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) stock drifted up 0.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.02.

stock drifted up 0.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.02. CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $19.42. Shares traded down 2.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $19.42. Shares traded down 2.45%. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Friday, moving up 2.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Friday, moving up 2.22%. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.42. Shares traded up 2.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.42. Shares traded up 2.07%. Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.23 and moving down 2.38%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.23 and moving down 2.38%. Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) shares hit a yearly low of $16.08. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.08. The stock was down 0.86% on the session. 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.71 on Friday morning, moving up 3.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.71 on Friday morning, moving up 3.86%. Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) stock hit a yearly low of $50.64. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $50.64. The stock was down 3.02% for the day. Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) stock drifted down 1.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $61.75.

stock drifted down 1.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $61.75. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.56%. KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock hit $13.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.01%.

stock hit $13.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.01%. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) shares set a new yearly low of $15.86 this morning. The stock was down 3.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.86 this morning. The stock was down 3.9% on the session. SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock drifted down 18.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $30.90.

stock drifted down 18.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $30.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $28.02 and moving down 1.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $28.02 and moving down 1.07%. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.51 and moving up 3.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.51 and moving up 3.56%. Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock drifted down 3.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.74.

stock drifted down 3.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.74. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $107.95 and moving down 1.84%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $107.95 and moving down 1.84%. Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.40.

shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.40. OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares set a new 52-week low of $79.25. The stock traded down 1.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $79.25. The stock traded down 1.06%. Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) stock hit a yearly low of $6.96. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.96. The stock was down 2.64% for the day. Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.19.

shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.19. PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) shares moved down 2.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.79, drifting down 2.45%.

shares moved down 2.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.79, drifting down 2.45%. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Friday morning, moving up 1.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Friday morning, moving up 1.1%. Model N (NYSE:MODN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.22. Shares traded up 1.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.22. Shares traded up 1.14%. American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.35. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.35. The stock was down 3.37% on the session. Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares set a new yearly low of $15.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session. Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.70 and moving down 1.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.70 and moving down 1.35%. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.91%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.91%. Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Friday, moving up 4.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Friday, moving up 4.15%. Viad (NYSE:VVI) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.08. The stock traded down 2.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $34.08. The stock traded down 2.65%. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Friday. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Friday. The stock was down 2.08% for the day. PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) stock hit $14.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%.

stock hit $14.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock hit $1.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%.

stock hit $1.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was down 21.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was down 21.09% on the session. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares moved down 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.01, drifting down 0.43%.

shares moved down 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.01, drifting down 0.43%. Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.35. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.35. The stock was up 0.21% on the session. Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Friday morning, moving down 1.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Friday morning, moving down 1.52%. Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Friday morning, moving down 1.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Friday morning, moving down 1.13%. MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Friday morning, moving down 1.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Friday morning, moving down 1.45%. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) stock hit a yearly low of $10.45. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.45. The stock was down 0.47% for the day. Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Friday, moving down 1.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Friday, moving down 1.99%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.16 and moving down 0.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.16 and moving down 0.11%. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.50 on Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.50 on Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. M3 Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) stock drifted down 4.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.27.

stock drifted down 4.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.27. bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock hit a yearly low of $6.74. The stock was down 0.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.74. The stock was down 0.44% for the day. Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) shares fell to $2.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.11%.

shares fell to $2.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.11%. Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares made a new 52-week low of $16.23 on Friday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.23 on Friday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) shares made a new 52-week low of $16.69 on Friday. The stock was down 4.02% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.69 on Friday. The stock was down 4.02% for the day. Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) shares hit a yearly low of $9.50. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.50. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) shares moved down 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.41, drifting down 0.38%.

shares moved down 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.41, drifting down 0.38%. Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.16 on Friday, moving up 0.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.16 on Friday, moving up 0.94%. Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) stock drifted down 1.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.38.

stock drifted down 1.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.38. Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares set a new yearly low of $11.40 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.40 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Friday morning, moving up 2.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Friday morning, moving up 2.22%. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares hit a yearly low of $4.60. The stock was up 2.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.60. The stock was up 2.79% on the session. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) stock drifted down 3.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26.

stock drifted down 3.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26. Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares fell to $14.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.47%.

shares fell to $14.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.47%. Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.14. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.14. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving up 2.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving up 2.21%. Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.31 and moving down 1.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.31 and moving down 1.34%. Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.10 on Friday morning, moving down 1.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.10 on Friday morning, moving down 1.25%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $41.79 and moving down 2.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $41.79 and moving down 2.34%. Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Friday morning, moving down 0.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Friday morning, moving down 0.36%. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares fell to $10.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.28%.

shares fell to $10.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.28%. Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) stock drifted down 3.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.96.

stock drifted down 3.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.96. Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.39. Shares traded down 0.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.39. Shares traded down 0.15%. Unifi (NYSE:UFI) stock drifted down 1.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.80.

stock drifted down 1.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares moved down 4.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.49, drifting down 4.94%.

shares moved down 4.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.49, drifting down 4.94%. Portage Fintech (NASDAQ:PFTA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.60 and moving down 0.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.60 and moving down 0.52%. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Friday morning, moving up 3.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Friday morning, moving up 3.82%. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock drifted down 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.85.

stock drifted down 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.85. Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.68. Shares traded down 3.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.68. Shares traded down 3.21%. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.98. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.98. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session. Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) stock hit $13.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%.

stock hit $13.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%. Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.22 and moving down 2.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.22 and moving down 2.43%. Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.89. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.89. The stock was down 0.83% on the session. Franklin Duration Income (AMEX:FTF) stock drifted down 0.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.95.

stock drifted down 0.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.95. Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shares fell to $5.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.27%.

shares fell to $5.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.27%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.91. The stock was down 3.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.91. The stock was down 3.99% on the session. Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) stock drifted down 3.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.88.

stock drifted down 3.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.88. Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.23. Shares traded down 2.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.23. Shares traded down 2.73%. Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.12. The stock traded down 0.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.12. The stock traded down 0.14%. Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF) shares set a new yearly low of $18.32 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.32 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GCAC) stock hit $9.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.66%.

stock hit $9.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.66%. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.67. Shares traded up 2.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.67. Shares traded up 2.54%. Insight Select Income (NYSE:INSI) shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.71.

shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.71. Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.79 and moving up 1.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.79 and moving up 1.04%. Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Friday morning, moving down 2.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Friday morning, moving down 2.65%. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.73. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.73. The stock was down 2.49% on the session. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.30.

shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.30. NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares were down 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.99.

shares were down 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.99. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares were down 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.88.

shares were down 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.88. KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) stock hit $8.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%.

stock hit $8.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%. John Hancock Inc Secs (NYSE:JHS) shares fell to $13.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.92%.

shares fell to $13.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.92%. Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) stock hit $12.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.7%.

stock hit $12.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.7%. Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares fell to $4.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.85%.

shares fell to $4.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.85%. Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares fell to $3.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.22%.

shares fell to $3.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.22%. VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock was up 1.51% on the session. NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock drifted down 2.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.27.

stock drifted down 2.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Friday. The stock was down 10.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Friday. The stock was down 10.27% for the day. Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.14 and moving down 0.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.14 and moving down 0.69%. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session. Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.28. The stock traded down 1.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.28. The stock traded down 1.27%. Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.03. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.03. The stock was up 2.22% for the day. Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.73 and moving down 2.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.73 and moving down 2.11%. Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) stock drifted down 0.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.38.

stock drifted down 0.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares were down 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62.

shares were down 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62. Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) shares were down 7.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.55.

shares were down 7.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.55. Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock drifted up 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47.

stock drifted up 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47. Merida Merger (NASDAQ:MCMJ) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.12.

shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.12. Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.07.

shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.07. Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock traded down 0.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock traded down 0.99%. Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.61. Shares traded down 1.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.61. Shares traded down 1.02%. iBio (AMEX:IBIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday morning, moving down 0.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday morning, moving down 0.25%. Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%. Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday morning, moving down 3.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday morning, moving down 3.46%. Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock drifted up 0.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.39.

stock drifted up 0.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.39. Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) shares moved down 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.92, drifting down 0.32%.

shares moved down 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.92, drifting down 0.32%. Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell to $0.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.99%.

shares fell to $0.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.99%. Invacare (NYSE:IVC) stock hit $2.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.49%.

stock hit $2.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.49%. Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.64 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.64 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) shares hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock drifted down 1.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.66.

stock drifted down 1.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.66. Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.82 and moving down 1.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.82 and moving down 1.39%. Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) shares fell to $2.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.53%.

shares fell to $2.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.53%. Assure Hldgs (NASDAQ:IONM) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Friday, moving down 3.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Friday, moving down 3.16%. Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.81. Shares traded down 2.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.81. Shares traded down 2.16%. Lannett (NYSE:LCI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 23.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 23.94%. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Friday, moving down 1.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Friday, moving down 1.3%. Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) stock drifted down 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30.

stock drifted down 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30. HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was down 1.55% for the day. Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares were down 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.29.

shares were down 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.29. Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) stock drifted down 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.31.

stock drifted down 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.31. Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX:NAVB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.29%. Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day. Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was up 8.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was up 8.81% on the session. Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.43. Shares traded down 2.67%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.