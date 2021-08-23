Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 119 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).

(NASDAQ:GOOG). The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST).

(NASDAQ:LMST). City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 20.0% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are the following:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,806.16. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,806.16. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a yearly high of $2,781.14. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a yearly high of $2,781.14. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $215.90 on Monday morning, moving up 2.75%.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $215.90 on Monday morning, moving up 2.75%. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were up 0.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $654.00.

(NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were up 0.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $654.00. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.78.

(NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.78. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.61 on Monday, moving up 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:CSCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.61 on Monday, moving up 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) shares set a new yearly high of $558.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:TMO) shares set a new yearly high of $558.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock hit a yearly high price of $334.88. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

(NYSE:ACN) stock hit a yearly high price of $334.88. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.42 for a change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE:ABBV) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.42 for a change of up 0.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares hit a yearly high of $69.62. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

(NYSE:BMY) shares hit a yearly high of $69.62. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to $552.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to $552.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%. Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $800.04 with a daily change of up 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:CHTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $800.04 with a daily change of up 0.51%. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $927.19 on Monday, moving up 0.59%.

(NYSE:BLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $927.19 on Monday, moving up 0.59%. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $616.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.

(NYSE:NOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $616.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares were up 1.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $337.76.

(NYSE:EL) shares were up 1.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $337.76. Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares hit $24.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.

(NYSE:INFY) shares hit $24.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.97 on Monday, moving up 1.96%.

(NYSE:TJX) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.97 on Monday, moving up 1.96%. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $352.64 with a daily change of up 1.54%.

(NASDAQ:TEAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $352.64 with a daily change of up 1.54%. Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares set a new yearly high of $187.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

(NYSE:CB) shares set a new yearly high of $187.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.

(NYSE:MMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%. Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares set a new yearly high of $337.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ADSK) shares set a new yearly high of $337.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.6%.

(NYSE:EW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.6%. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $153.41. Shares traded down 0.32%.

(NYSE:WM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $153.41. Shares traded down 0.32%. Aon (NYSE:AON) shares set a new yearly high of $282.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

(NYSE:AON) shares set a new yearly high of $282.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session. America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.31.

(NYSE:AMX) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares hit $1,934.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.

(NYSE:CMG) shares hit $1,934.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.90. Shares traded up 0.07%.

(NYSE:JCI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.90. Shares traded up 0.07%. Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares hit $319.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:SNPS) shares hit $319.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%. Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) shares broke to $49.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:EXC) shares broke to $49.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.65%. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares set a new yearly high of $157.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CDNS) shares set a new yearly high of $157.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session. ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $289.32. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

(NYSE:RMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $289.32. The stock was up 0.99% for the day. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $241.17 Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

(NYSE:MSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $241.17 Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day. Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.50 on Monday, moving up 0.68%.

(NYSE:ALC) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.50 on Monday, moving up 0.68%. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.45 on Monday morning, moving down 0.51%.

(NYSE:RSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.45 on Monday morning, moving down 0.51%. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $642.62.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $642.62. Kroger (NYSE:KR) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.18 on Monday, moving down 1.04%.

(NYSE:KR) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.18 on Monday, moving down 1.04%. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $251.97. Shares traded up 2.2%.

(NASDAQ:ZS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $251.97. Shares traded up 2.2%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $187.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $187.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%. American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) shares hit $185.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

(NYSE:AWK) shares hit $185.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $172.03.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $172.03. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $284.90. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ODFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $284.90. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares broke to $171.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.

(NYSE:KEYS) shares broke to $171.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $579.08 on Monday, moving up 1.33%.

(NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $579.08 on Monday, moving up 1.33%. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $108.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.19%.

(NASDAQ:MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $108.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.19%. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares were up 0.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $785.04.

(NYSE:BIO) shares were up 0.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $785.04. Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $91.88 with a daily change of up 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:TRMB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $91.88 with a daily change of up 1.01%. Entergy (NYSE:ETR) shares were down 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.88 for a change of down 0.38%.

(NYSE:ETR) shares were down 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.88 for a change of down 0.38%. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $484.18 with a daily change of up 1.4%.

(NASDAQ:MPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $484.18 with a daily change of up 1.4%. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares set a new 52-week high of $446.56 on Monday, moving up 0.2%.

(NYSE:COO) shares set a new 52-week high of $446.56 on Monday, moving up 0.2%. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $430.27. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $430.27. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares set a new yearly high of $376.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ULTA) shares set a new yearly high of $376.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $217.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.46%.

(NYSE:BILL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $217.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.46%. DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.30. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DLO) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.30. The stock was down 2.33% for the day. James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.70. Shares traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:JHX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.70. Shares traded up 0.58%. Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.

(NYSE:BRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%. Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $371.88 with a daily change of up 2.3%.

(NASDAQ:MNDY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $371.88 with a daily change of up 2.3%. Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares hit a yearly high of $69.31. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:EVRG) shares hit a yearly high of $69.31. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session. Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares hit a yearly high of $63.55. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MRVI) shares hit a yearly high of $63.55. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $59.95. Shares traded up 10.67%.

(NASDAQ:CFLT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $59.95. Shares traded up 10.67%. Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares set a new yearly high of $53.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OTEX) shares set a new yearly high of $53.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session. Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares hit $232.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:NDSN) shares hit $232.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 0.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.06.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 0.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.06. Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares set a new 52-week high of $228.21 on Monday, moving up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:FIVE) shares set a new 52-week high of $228.21 on Monday, moving up 1.22%. Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $303.94 on Monday, moving up 1.76%.

(NYSE:GLOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $303.94 on Monday, moving up 1.76%. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $112.41 on Monday, moving up 1.78%.

(NYSE:DKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $112.41 on Monday, moving up 1.78%. Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE:HNP) shares set a new yearly high of $19.77 this morning. The stock was up 15.86% on the session.

(NYSE:HNP) shares set a new yearly high of $19.77 this morning. The stock was up 15.86% on the session. First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares were down 0.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.74 for a change of down 0.25%.

(NYSE:FR) shares were down 0.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.74 for a change of down 0.25%. Macy's (NYSE:M) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.09 on Monday morning, moving up 2.23%.

(NYSE:M) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.09 on Monday morning, moving up 2.23%. Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares set a new yearly high of $180.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

(NYSE:GTLS) shares set a new yearly high of $180.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.04 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:ESLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.04 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares set a new yearly high of $74.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) shares set a new yearly high of $74.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session. Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) shares hit $103.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.06%.

(NASDAQ:POWI) shares hit $103.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.06%. Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares hit $116.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:EXPO) shares hit $116.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%. Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $237.50. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

(NYSE:IIPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $237.50. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ:ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%. Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares hit a yearly high of $86.25. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SIGI) shares hit a yearly high of $86.25. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.90 Monday. The stock was up 4.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TASK) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.90 Monday. The stock was up 4.52% for the day. Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.70 Monday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ALKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.70 Monday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.15 with a daily change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:AQUA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.15 with a daily change of up 0.21%. National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $56.83 with a daily change of up 1.37%.

(NASDAQ:EYE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $56.83 with a daily change of up 1.37%. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares were up 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.92 for a change of up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:INMD) shares were up 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.92 for a change of up 0.46%. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares broke to $127.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.83%.

(NASDAQ:SPSC) shares broke to $127.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.83%. Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares set a new yearly high of $23.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OPCH) shares set a new yearly high of $23.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares were up 1.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.60 for a change of up 1.88%.

(NASDAQ:DIOD) shares were up 1.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.60 for a change of up 1.88%. Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares hit a yearly high of $106.88. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

(NYSE:NSP) shares hit a yearly high of $106.88. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $214.90.

(NASDAQ:SITM) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $214.90. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares broke to $17.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.

(NYSE:NVG) shares broke to $17.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares broke to $105.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%.

(NYSE:FN) shares broke to $105.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%. Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.74. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AXNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.74. The stock was up 1.86% for the day. Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.71 with a daily change of up 2.09%.

(NYSE:CURV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.71 with a daily change of up 2.09%. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.72%.

(NASDAQ:DOMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.72%. MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.95. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MGEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.95. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.12 Monday. The stock was up 3.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CLDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.12 Monday. The stock was up 3.11% for the day. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.53 on Monday morning, moving down 0.2%.

(NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.53 on Monday morning, moving down 0.2%. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.24 on Monday morning, moving up 1.3%.

(NYSE:KEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.24 on Monday morning, moving up 1.3%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares hit $36.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.81%.

(NASDAQ:GLUE) shares hit $36.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.81%. Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.41 Monday. The stock was up 5.97% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GDYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.41 Monday. The stock was up 5.97% for the day. Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) shares broke to $100.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.

(NYSE:CSR) shares broke to $100.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares hit $42.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.11%.

(NYSE:ASPN) shares hit $42.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.11%. Apria (NASDAQ:APR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $37.70. Shares traded up 2.92%.

(NASDAQ:APR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $37.70. Shares traded up 2.92%. Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.04. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RADI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.04. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session. Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.12%.

(NYSE:HQH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.12%. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.76 Monday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CNOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.76 Monday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day. Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares broke to $27.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.48%.

(NASDAQ:FULC) shares broke to $27.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.48%. Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) shares were up 7.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.35.

(NASDAQ:HUT) shares were up 7.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.35. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were up 6.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.16.

(NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were up 6.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.16. City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.85. Shares traded up 20.0%.

(NYSE:CIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.85. Shares traded up 20.0%. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares hit a yearly high of $77.67. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:MCB) shares hit a yearly high of $77.67. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $27.33 with a daily change of up 2.74%.

(NASDAQ:BYRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $27.33 with a daily change of up 2.74%. Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares set a new yearly high of $14.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZENV) shares set a new yearly high of $14.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares were up 0.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.84 for a change of up 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:RBB) shares were up 0.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.84 for a change of up 0.78%. Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) shares hit a yearly high of $16.30. The stock traded up 14.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LMRK) shares hit a yearly high of $16.30. The stock traded up 14.05% on the session. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares were up 4.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.91 for a change of up 4.22%.

(NYSE:SD) shares were up 4.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.91 for a change of up 4.22%. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares hit a yearly high of $5.26. The stock traded up 12.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PXLW) shares hit a yearly high of $5.26. The stock traded up 12.18% on the session. SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.48 on Monday, moving up 1.83%.

(NASDAQ:SWKH) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.48 on Monday, moving up 1.83%. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.17%.

(NASDAQ:CHMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.17%. Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.39. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.

(NYSE:BTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.39. The stock was up 0.84% for the day. Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.35. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.