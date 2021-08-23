 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 119 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST).
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 20.0% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are the following:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,806.16. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a yearly high of $2,781.14. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $215.90 on Monday morning, moving up 2.75%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were up 0.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $654.00.
  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.78.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.61 on Monday, moving up 0.21%.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) shares set a new yearly high of $558.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock hit a yearly high price of $334.88. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.42 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares hit a yearly high of $69.62. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to $552.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $800.04 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $927.19 on Monday, moving up 0.59%.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $616.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares were up 1.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $337.76.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares hit $24.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.97 on Monday, moving up 1.96%.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $352.64 with a daily change of up 1.54%.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares set a new yearly high of $187.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares set a new yearly high of $337.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.6%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $153.41. Shares traded down 0.32%.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares set a new yearly high of $282.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.31.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares hit $1,934.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.90. Shares traded up 0.07%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares hit $319.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) shares broke to $49.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.65%.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares set a new yearly high of $157.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $289.32. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $241.17 Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.50 on Monday, moving up 0.68%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.45 on Monday morning, moving down 0.51%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $642.62.
  • Kroger (NYSE:KR) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.18 on Monday, moving down 1.04%.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $251.97. Shares traded up 2.2%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $187.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) shares hit $185.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $172.03.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $284.90. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares broke to $171.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $579.08 on Monday, moving up 1.33%.
  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $108.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.19%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares were up 0.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $785.04.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $91.88 with a daily change of up 1.01%.
  • Entergy (NYSE:ETR) shares were down 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.88 for a change of down 0.38%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $484.18 with a daily change of up 1.4%.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares set a new 52-week high of $446.56 on Monday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $430.27. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares set a new yearly high of $376.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $217.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.46%.
  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.30. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.70. Shares traded up 0.58%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $371.88 with a daily change of up 2.3%.
  • Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares hit a yearly high of $69.31. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares hit a yearly high of $63.55. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $59.95. Shares traded up 10.67%.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares set a new yearly high of $53.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares hit $232.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 0.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.06.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares set a new 52-week high of $228.21 on Monday, moving up 1.22%.
  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $303.94 on Monday, moving up 1.76%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $112.41 on Monday, moving up 1.78%.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE:HNP) shares set a new yearly high of $19.77 this morning. The stock was up 15.86% on the session.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares were down 0.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.74 for a change of down 0.25%.
  • Macy's (NYSE:M) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.09 on Monday morning, moving up 2.23%.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares set a new yearly high of $180.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.04 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares set a new yearly high of $74.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.
  • Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) shares hit $103.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.06%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares hit $116.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $237.50. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares hit a yearly high of $86.25. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.90 Monday. The stock was up 4.52% for the day.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.70 Monday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.15 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $56.83 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares were up 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.92 for a change of up 0.46%.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares broke to $127.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.83%.
  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares set a new yearly high of $23.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares were up 1.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.60 for a change of up 1.88%.
  • Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares hit a yearly high of $106.88. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $214.90.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares broke to $17.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares broke to $105.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%.
  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.74. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.71 with a daily change of up 2.09%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.72%.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.95. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.12 Monday. The stock was up 3.11% for the day.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.53 on Monday morning, moving down 0.2%.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.24 on Monday morning, moving up 1.3%.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares hit $36.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.81%.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.41 Monday. The stock was up 5.97% for the day.
  • Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) shares broke to $100.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares hit $42.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.11%.
  • Apria (NASDAQ:APR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $37.70. Shares traded up 2.92%.
  • Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.04. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.12%.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.76 Monday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares broke to $27.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.48%.
  • Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) shares were up 7.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.35.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were up 6.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.16.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.85. Shares traded up 20.0%.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares hit a yearly high of $77.67. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $27.33 with a daily change of up 2.74%.
  • Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares set a new yearly high of $14.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares were up 0.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.84 for a change of up 0.78%.
  • Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) shares hit a yearly high of $16.30. The stock traded up 14.05% on the session.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares were up 4.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.91 for a change of up 4.22%.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares hit a yearly high of $5.26. The stock traded up 12.18% on the session.
  • SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.48 on Monday, moving up 1.83%.
  • Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.17%.
  • Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.39. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.35. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

