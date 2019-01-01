Kroger is the leading American grocer, with 2,742 supermarkets operating under several banners throughout the country as of the end of fiscal 2020. Around 82% of stores have pharmacies, while over half also sell fuel. The company also operated more than 150 fine jewelry stores at the end of fiscal 2020. Kroger features a leading private-label offering and manufactures around 30% of its own-brand units (and 40% of its grocery own-label assortment) itself, in 35 food production plants nationwide. Kroger is a top-two grocer in most of its major markets (as of early 2021, according to company data). Virtually all of Kroger's sales come from the United States.