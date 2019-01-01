QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/7.9M
Div / Yield
0.84/1.89%
52 Wk
32 - 50.15
Mkt Cap
32.7B
Payout Ratio
55.56
Open
-
P/E
32.99
EPS
0.64
Shares
735.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 10:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 1:43PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:58AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 2:48PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 11:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Kroger is the leading American grocer, with 2,742 supermarkets operating under several banners throughout the country as of the end of fiscal 2020. Around 82% of stores have pharmacies, while over half also sell fuel. The company also operated more than 150 fine jewelry stores at the end of fiscal 2020. Kroger features a leading private-label offering and manufactures around 30% of its own-brand units (and 40% of its grocery own-label assortment) itself, in 35 food production plants nationwide. Kroger is a top-two grocer in most of its major markets (as of early 2021, according to company data). Virtually all of Kroger's sales come from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6600.780 0.1200
REV31.230B31.860B630.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kroger Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kroger (KR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kroger's (KR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kroger (KR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kroger (NYSE: KR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting KR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.44% downside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kroger (KR)?

A

The stock price for Kroger (NYSE: KR) is $44.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kroger (KR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Kroger (NYSE:KR) reporting earnings?

A

Kroger’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Kroger (KR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kroger.

Q

What sector and industry does Kroger (KR) operate in?

A

Kroger is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.