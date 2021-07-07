Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 138 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:EAST). Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 61.04% up to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $279.95.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.