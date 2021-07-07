Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 138 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST).
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 61.04% up to reach a new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $279.95.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares broke to $3,734.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $2,612.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2,545.68.
- Visa (NYSE:V) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $241.04.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $834.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.84%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $601.88.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $160.86 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares broke to $280.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.31%.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $86.01 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares set a new yearly high of $1,586.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $402.20 for a change of up 0.7%.
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.94 on Wednesday, moving up 1.68%.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $506.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.53%.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock hit a yearly high price of $897.98. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $276.13. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $247.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock made a new 52-week high of $321.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $959.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $418.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $194.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.1%.
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $373.42. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.25.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $269.68.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $663.87 for a change of up 0.51%.
- RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares hit a yearly high of $27.86. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares hit a yearly high of $480.46. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.64 on Wednesday, moving up 0.97%.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $253.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.37%.
- T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $204.86. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $555.64 on Wednesday, moving up 0.43%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares set a new 52-week high of $114.68 on Wednesday, moving up 0.04%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $149.48 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a yearly high of $253.20. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session.
- Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $386.01. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.84 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $251.18. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares broke to $176.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.08. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $328.46 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.94 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $177.34.
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares hit $138.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock set a new 52-week high of $171.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $231.59 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares were down 0.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $248.08 for a change of down 0.02%.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit $547.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares were up 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $616.45 for a change of up 1.45%.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares broke to $376.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.93%.
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $147.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $438.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares set a new 52-week high of $372.53 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $363.08 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) stock made a new 52-week high of $255.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $113.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.41. Shares traded down 0.28%.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares broke to $174.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares were up 0.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $150.20.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $379.72.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares were up 1.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.68.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.76 for a change of up 0.19%.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares were up 31.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.88 for a change of up 31.44%.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.25. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares were up 1.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.31 for a change of up 1.13%.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.69 for a change of up 0.51%.
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.60. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.81. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares hit a yearly high of $91.87. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares were up 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.06.
- Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.31. The stock traded up 7.95% on the session.
- Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were up 0.58% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.93.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.25.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.87. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were up 0.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.98.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares hit a yearly high of $128.49. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.66%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $158.82. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.61. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares hit a yearly high of $109.00. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.83.
- WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) shares were up 0.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.53.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.72.
- National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.22 for a change of up 0.36%.
- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.57. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares broke to $49.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.5%.
- Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.61. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit $83.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.9%.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.00 with a daily change of up 1.94%.
- CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $138.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
- Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.96% for the day.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares broke to $44.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.95%.
- RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares broke to $36.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.29%.
- Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) shares set a new yearly high of $26.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares were up 0.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.91 for a change of up 0.58%.
- Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.19. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
- Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.34 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $36.47 with a daily change of up 4.75%.
- BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shares were up 1.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.97 for a change of up 1.49%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares set a new yearly high of $23.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares hit a yearly high of $14.96. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.1%.
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.63%.
- Virtus AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.68. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
- Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.50. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) shares set a new yearly high of $20.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% on the session.
- Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares were down 0.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.70 for a change of down 0.22%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.43. Shares traded down 0.07%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.65 with a daily change of up 0.27%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.15 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares broke to $14.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.01 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.09. Shares traded up 0.17%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares were up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.94.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.97.
- Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.70 with a daily change of up 1.38%.
- Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) shares hit a yearly high of $14.69. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) shares broke to $12.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
- Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.48. Shares traded up 0.73%.
- Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.07. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.67. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) shares broke to $18.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.04 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
- Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.98. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.
- John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares hit $13.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
- Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.65 with a daily change of up 4.44%.
- MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.97. The stock traded up 8.14% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) shares hit a yearly high of $11.84. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
- RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE:RSF) shares broke to $20.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
- Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.77. The stock traded up 5.02% on the session.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.85. The stock traded up 27.15% on the session.
- Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) shares hit $29.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.51%.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.10. Shares traded up 61.04%.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.37 on Wednesday, moving up 11.72%.
Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas