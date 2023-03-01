Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Globalstar GSAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.75 million.

• Jack In The Box JACK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $507.36 million.

• Global Ship Lease GSL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $150.58 million.

• Immunocore Hldgs IMCR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $51.38 million.

• Wendy's WEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $534.65 million.

• Lowe's Companies LOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $22.69 billion.

• Vistra VST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.

• Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $406.81 million.

• Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $86.29 million.

• Clean Harbors CLH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Atlantica Sustainable AY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $263.14 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust HR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• G1 Therapeutics GTHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $9.65 million.

• Clear Secure YOU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $123.82 million.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PropertyGuru Group PGRU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.77 million.

• Dycom Industries DY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $814.27 million.

• National Vision Holdings EYE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $470.61 million.

• ACI Worldwide ACIW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $426.81 million.

• Royal Bank of Canada RY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $13.39 billion.

• Weibo WB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $448.69 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nano Labs NA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Liberty Braves Group BATRK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $50.00 million.

• Liberty Braves Group BATRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $85.50 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $751.61 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $741.89 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Federal Signal FSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $379.69 million.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $86.97 million.

• Everi Holdings EVRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $197.55 million.

• Valens Semiconductor VLN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $23.15 million.

• PAR Technology PAR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $90.94 million.

• Dollar Tree DLTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $7.60 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch ANF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Dine Brands Global DIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $215.84 million.

• Xometry XMTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $104.33 million.

• Bright Health Gr BHG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• 1stdibs.com DIBS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $22.85 million.

• Kohl's KSS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.

• Astec Industries ASTE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $313.55 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics HZNP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $922.92 million.

• Starwood Property Trust STWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $457.05 million.

• Qurate Retail QRTEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Novanta NOVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $215.57 million.

• Myers Indus MYE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $220.63 million.

• AvidXchange Holdings AVDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $85.26 million.

• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.33 million.

• Clarivate CLVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $650.04 million.

• Donaldson DCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $837.21 million.

• IVERIC bio ISEE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NIO NIO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Independence Contract ICD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $56.08 million.

• Amarin Corp AMRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $87.32 million.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $7.03 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations HGV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $978.83 million.

• ODP ODP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Immunogen IMGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $17.48 million.

• UWM Hldgs UWMC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $287.56 million.

• Acushnet Hldgs GOLF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $427.70 million.

• LL Flooring Holdings LL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $267.60 million.

• Surgery Partners SGRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $688.70 million.

• Nayax NYAX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Caesarstone CSTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $165.72 million.

• Wallbox WBX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tupperware Brands TUP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $294.42 million.

• Qurate Retail QRTEB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Tricon Residential TCN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Equifax EFX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $593.34 million.

• Diversified Healthcare DHC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Snowflake SNOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $575.72 million.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $975.12 million.

• Okta OKTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $489.36 million.

• Alvotech ALVO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $750 thousand.

• Descartes Systems Gr DSGX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $123.49 million.

• Culp CULP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $55.23 million.

• Greif GEF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Postal Realty Trust PSTL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• FS Credit Opp FSCO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Salesforce CRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion.

• Credo Technology Group CRDO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $55.26 million.

• Pure Storage PSTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $811.13 million.

• Golden Entertainment GDEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $278.00 million.

• Veeva Sys VEEV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $552.80 million.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $88.66 million.

• Plug Power PLUG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $277.39 million.

• Zai Lab ZLAB is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $54.98 million.

• SciPlay SCPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $178.12 million.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $599.01 million.

• Cytokinetics CYTK is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.10 million.

• American States Water AWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $142.85 million.

• Desktop Metal DM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $54.38 million.

• Vuzix VUZI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.78 million.

• USD Partners USDP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $21.74 million.

• Veradigm MDRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $168.68 million.

• Celsius Holdings CELH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $179.13 million.

• Societal CDMO SCTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $25.24 million.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.28 million.

• Funko FNKO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $316.20 million.

• ESS Tech GWH is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $16.42 million.

• Inseego INSG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $60.53 million.

• Axonics AXNX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $83.20 million.

• Tuya TUYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $44.56 million.

• SunOpta STKL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $220.60 million.

• Lumos Pharma LUMO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $110 thousand.

• Digimarc DMRC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.82 million.

• CompoSecure CMPO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $93.50 million.

• Zuora ZUO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100.23 million.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $160.77 million.

• CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $201.49 million.

• Rimini Street RMNI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.90 million.

• Advantage Solutions ADV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Evolv Technologies EVLV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $12.92 million.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Container Store Group TCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $37.06 million.

• Monroe Cap MRCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $15.14 million.

• Light & Wonder LNW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $654.85 million.

• Splunk SPLK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs DV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $132.96 million.

• SilverBow Resources SBOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $194.77 million.

• Cano Health CANO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $651.64 million.

• Frontdoor FTDR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $333.28 million.

• StepStone Group STEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $254.32 million.

• Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $15.14 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $32.95 million.

• Certara CERT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $82.55 million.

• Sonder Holdings SOND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $130.97 million.

• Agilon Health AGL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $664.36 million.

• Conformis CFMS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.79 per share on revenue of $13.67 million.

• Cardlytics CDLX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $83.54 million.

• Climb Global Solutions CLMB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ClearPoint Neuro CLPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.19 million.

• Wrap Technologies WRAP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.

• Barrett Bus Servs BBSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $274.50 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $340 thousand.

• Repay Hldgs RPAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $70.53 million.

• Everspin Technologies MRAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.60 million.

• Verra Mobility VRRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $184.13 million.

• Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $122.40 million.

• Box BOX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $256.07 million.

• LivePerson LPSN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $126.96 million.

• Stoneridge SRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $228.60 million.

• MeridianLink MLNK is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ZimVie ZIMV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $237.00 million.

• California Water Servs Gr CWT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $199.05 million.

• Via Renewables VIA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• FTAI Infrastructure FIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $83.00 million.

• Enerflex EFXT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aarons AAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $591.15 million.

