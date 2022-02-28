Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $171.69 million.
• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $698.65 million.
• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $72.20 million.
• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $380.81 million.
• Verso (NYSE:VRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $298.41 million.
• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $772.59 million.
• FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $531.65 million.
• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.
• Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $69.21 million.
• Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $459.56 million.
• Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.31 per share on revenue of $1.63 million.
• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $596.63 million.
• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.
• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $170.00 million.
• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $123.26 million.
• Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $505.76 million.
• Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $65.62 million.
• VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
• Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $267.89 million.
• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $898.13 million.
• Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $697.25 million.
• Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.81 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.51 million.
• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $14.44 million.
• Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $85.73 million.
• Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $36.74 million.
• Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $8.92 million.
• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $149.42 million.
• Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $25.59 million.
• Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $109.74 million.
• Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $269.80 million.
• UserTesting (NYSE:USER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $39.01 million.
• Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $24.27 million.
• Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $102.02 million.
• Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.
• Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $700.00 thousand.
• Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $337.60 million.
• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.92 million.
• Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $221.75 million.
• Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $331.79 million.
• Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.
• Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $64.69 million.
• Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.17 million.
• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $66.69 million.
• Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $41.64 million.
• Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $318.97 million.
• TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $216.01 million.
• Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.83 million.
• Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $29.52 million.
• SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $52.12 million.
• Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.23 million.
• Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.04 million.
• Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $17.87 million.
• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $5.43 million.
• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $121.98 million.
• BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $35.81 million.
• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $217.46 million.
• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.66 million.
• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $97.02 million.
• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $621.74 million.
• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $393.53 million.
• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $24.70 million.
• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.69 million.
• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $23.74 million.
• SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $127.71 million.
• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $901.91 million.
• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $158.34 million.
• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $186.32 million.
• Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $315.45 million.
• Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $204.80 million.
• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.87 million.
• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $343.37 million.
• Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $35.14 million.
• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $47.65 million.
• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.72 per share on revenue of $14.72 million.
• Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.
• Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $16.65 million.
• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $113.74 million.
• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $252.55 million.
• Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $336.25 million.
• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $25.33 million.
• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $198.57 million.
• Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $208.87 million.
• Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $33.95 million.
• Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.64 million.
• Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $136.08 million.
• PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $671.52 million.
• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.39 million.
• Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $10.73 million.
• Enviva (NYSE:EVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $332.02 million.
• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $75.54 million.
• Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $892.94 million.
• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $150.00 million.
• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $116.45 million.
• Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $53.48 million.
• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $61.82 million.
• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $61.78 million.
• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.
• Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.
• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $732.98 million.
• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $92.53 million.
• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $410.13 million.
• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $90.16 million.
• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $123.70 million.
• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $136.62 million.
• Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $180.03 million.
• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $144.18 million.
• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $135.60 million.
• Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $302.51 million.
• Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $261.40 million.
• Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $223.53 million.
• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
• Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $731.40 million.
• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $588.05 million.
• SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $591.27 million.
• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.
• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $16.52 billion.
• Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $786.15 million.
• Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
