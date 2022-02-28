 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:17am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $171.69 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $698.65 million.

• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $72.20 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $380.81 million.

• Verso (NYSE:VRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $298.41 million.

• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $772.59 million.

• FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $531.65 million.

• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $69.21 million.

• Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $459.56 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.31 per share on revenue of $1.63 million.

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $596.63 million.

• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $170.00 million.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $123.26 million.

• Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $505.76 million.

• Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $65.62 million.

• VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $267.89 million.

• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $898.13 million.

• Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $697.25 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.81 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.51 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $14.44 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $85.73 million.

• Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $36.74 million.

• Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $8.92 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $149.42 million.

• Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $25.59 million.

• Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $109.74 million.

• Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $269.80 million.

• UserTesting (NYSE:USER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $39.01 million.

• Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $24.27 million.

• Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $102.02 million.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.

• Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $700.00 thousand.

• Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $337.60 million.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.92 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $221.75 million.

• Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $331.79 million.

• Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $64.69 million.

• Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.17 million.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $66.69 million.

• Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $41.64 million.

• Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $318.97 million.

• TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $216.01 million.

• Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.83 million.

• Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $29.52 million.

• SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $52.12 million.

• Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.23 million.

• Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.04 million.

• Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $17.87 million.

• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $5.43 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $121.98 million.

• BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $35.81 million.

• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $217.46 million.

• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.66 million.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $97.02 million.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $621.74 million.

• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $393.53 million.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $24.70 million.

• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.69 million.

• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $23.74 million.

• SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $127.71 million.

• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $901.91 million.

• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $158.34 million.

• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $186.32 million.

• Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $315.45 million.

• Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $204.80 million.

• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.87 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $343.37 million.

• Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $35.14 million.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $47.65 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.72 per share on revenue of $14.72 million.

• Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $16.65 million.

• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $113.74 million.

• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $252.55 million.

• Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $336.25 million.

• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $25.33 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $198.57 million.

• Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $208.87 million.

• Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $33.95 million.

• Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.64 million.

• Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $136.08 million.

• PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $671.52 million.

• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.39 million.

• Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $10.73 million.

• Enviva (NYSE:EVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $332.02 million.

• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $75.54 million.

• Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $892.94 million.

• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $150.00 million.

• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $116.45 million.

• Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $53.48 million.

• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $61.82 million.

• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $61.78 million.

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.

• Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $732.98 million.

• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $92.53 million.

• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $410.13 million.

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $90.16 million.

• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $123.70 million.

• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $136.62 million.

• Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $180.03 million.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $144.18 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $135.60 million.

• Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $302.51 million.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $261.40 million.

• Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $223.53 million.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $731.40 million.

• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $588.05 million.

• SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $591.27 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $16.52 billion.

• Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $786.15 million.

• Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

