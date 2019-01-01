QQQ
Range
18.54 - 22.67
Vol / Avg.
467.8K/288.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.51 - 28.3
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.54
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
52.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Vaxcyte Inc is a vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing novel vaccines to treat patients suffering from the most common and deadly diseases. Its product comprises. of Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The firm's product candidate consists of VAX-24, VAX-XP, VAX-A1, and VAX-PG.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

Vaxcyte Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vaxcyte (PCVX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vaxcyte's (PCVX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vaxcyte (PCVX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) was reported by Needham on July 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting PCVX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.99% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vaxcyte (PCVX)?

A

The stock price for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) is $22.6 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Vaxcyte (PCVX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vaxcyte.

Q

When is Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) reporting earnings?

A

Vaxcyte’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Vaxcyte (PCVX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vaxcyte.

Q

What sector and industry does Vaxcyte (PCVX) operate in?

A

Vaxcyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.